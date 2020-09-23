





The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team had another shining moment Tuesday while competing in the California Invitational at the California Country Club.

For starters, the Lady Pirates captured first by out-distancing second place finishers Blair Oaks and Osage by 12 strokes, 350-362. And by finishing first, Boonville also scored its lowest score in school history for the girl’s golf program. Lastly, the Lady Pirates also had two meet medalists as sophomores Hannah LeGrant and Payten Black finished second and seventh respectively.

Sacred Heart finished third overall with a score of 364 while Cole Camp placed fourth with a score of 413.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said he has been waiting for the girls to all play well together as a team and it happened on Tuesday. "Four of the five golfers shot their personal best,"VanderLinden said. "Even though golf is an individual sport, it takes all of them to play well to compete as a team. A lot of best happened today along with the win. Hannah LeGrant, Payten Black, Rayghan Skoufos and Carlie Daniel all shot their personal best for 18 holes.

"Hannah and Payten ended up being in the top 10 and earning medals. Zoey and Rayghan just finished outside the top 10 by tying for 11th place. Hopefully this momentum and good play will continue next Monday when they compete at the conference tournament."

As for individual medalists, Hanna Maschoff of Osage finished first with a 2-over par 74. LeGrant, meanwhile, placed second with a score of 79 with one birdie, 10 pars and six bogeys. Caten Lucchesi of Sacred Heart and Sophia Sindlinger of Osage tied for third with a score of 81, followed by Lila Frazier of Southern Boone with a score of 82, Lily Frazier of Southern Boone 86, Black 87, Samantha Backus of Blair Oaks 88 and Elliot Hull of Blair Oaks and Abbie Borgman of Cole Camp 90.

While shooting a score of 87 for 18 holes, Black also had two birdies, five pars and six bogeys.

Lang finished the tournament with six pars and seven bogeys while Skoufos added five pars and eight bogeys and Carlie Daniel with one par and seven bogeys.

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team will compete next in the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Monday, Sept. 28 at Eldon starting at 10:30 a.m.

Teams that will be vying for that No. 1 spot along with Boonville are Blair Oaks, Southern Boone, Osage, Eldon, California, Hallsville and Versailles.

In last year’s conference tournament, South Boone captured its second straight title with a score of 400. Boonville finished second with a score of 411, followed by Blair Oaks at 434, California at 466, Eldon at 476 and Osage at 497. Hallsville had no team score.