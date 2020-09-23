





The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team had its moments Tuesday on the road against the Fatima Comets.

Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, the moments were few and in-between as Fatima prevailed in three straight sets 27-25, 25-23 and 25-15.

The loss dropped Boonville to 5-6 on the season.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the girls started out strong and took a good lead in both sets 1 and 2. "We were up and played well,"Herzog said. "We dug their hard hit balls and served well to get them out of system. We read the dink and moved well on the court. A good team never gives up and we knew Fatima would fight to the end. They fought from behind and utilized their good middle hitters. We missed some key serves and didn’t play smart offensively. Kennedy Renfrow played good defense and Lillian Rohrbach stepped in to help with serve receive. We need to play smart from start to finish. These girls have so much talent."

Nora Morris led the Lady Pirates with 14 service points and tied for the team-high with seven kills along with Madison Smith and Addi Brownfield. Morris also had six digs and one ace. Brownfield also tied Genae Hodge with 11 assists on the night along with 12 digs and five service points. Jodie Bass tied for the team high in digs with Kennedy Renfrow with 13 while also finishing with eight service points with one ace and two kills. Renfrow finished with three assists and one service points while Smith had five digs and three service points to go along with her seven kills. Hodge also had one kill in addition to her 11 assists while Sophi Waibel had five kills and two service points with one ace, Lillian Rohrbach with six digs and Payton Luscombe with three attack attempts.

In the JV match, Fatima defeated Boonville in two straight sets 25-9 and 25-17.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said she is struggling with finding six girls that want to play together at the same level. "There is so much potential on this team, yet we can’t seem to get on the same page," Herzog said. "I know these girls have it in them to win games but until they can come together and play as a team-it won’t happen. We have a lot to work on in practice the rest of the week and I’ll take the six hardest working girls and put them on the court for the next game."

Addy Nichols led the JV Lady Pirates with five digs along with three service points with two aces and two kills. Cassidy Bishop had four service points with one ace, two digs and one kill while Abby Fuemmeler added two service points with one ace, two assists, one dig and one kill, Addie Hubach with five digs and two service points, Kylee Turner with five assists and two kills, Heather Hall with two kills and one dig, Claire Witting with two digs, Kinley Fox with two kills and Molly Schuster with one assist.

In the C-team match, Boonville fell to Fatima in two straight 14-25 and 21-25.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls definitely did not play as well as they did on Monday. "We struggled with our serve receive and kept giving the other team free balls to the center of the court," Lowe said. "Fatima did a great job finding the holes on our court and tipping over the good block we have. In the second game, Abby (Fuemmeler)did a good job playing setters’ defense. We have things to work on after this game but I am confident we will do better next game."

Ava Parman led the C-team with seven service points with one ace along with two digs, one block and one kill. Claire Witting finished the match with 11 digs and one service point while Ava Esser added five digs, three service points and two kills, Abby Fuemmeler with four assists, two digs and two service points with one ace, Kinley Fox with four digs, two kills and one service point with one ace, Cassidy Bishop with three assists, one dig and one kill, Heather Hall with two service points, Addy Nichols with one kill and one block and Twelva Mason with one dig.