





The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team took it on the chin Tuesday night on the road against the Moberly Spartans, losing by a score of 6-3.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 4-3 on the season, opened the match well enough against Moberly by recording wins in two out of three doubles matches. However, in singles, the Lady Pirates dominated Boonville by winning five out of six matches for the victory.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said she knew this was going to be a tough match due to previously seeing Moberly in the Lady Pirate Open.

"This previous loss was a mental hurdle that was hard to overcome," Harvey said. "Doubles started strong with a win at the No. 1 and 3 spots, but Moberly definitely made them work for those wins. Pannell and Hendrix played for the first time together this season but were on fire with good communication and Hendrix’s net play. When singles rolled around the ladies were fatigued and lacking in their ability to move well on the court. Emma’s (Neidig) feet gave her some trouble tonight. She had to work on getting them planted in the correct position before stroking the ball. This forced her to have a closer match then she would have liked in both doubles and singles.

"Amos had trouble following through after her stroke, which led to many of her balls going long. Webster is still working on her patience. Pannell had good form and the right idea of where she needed to go with her ball placement but failed to be successful at doing so. Schneringer is still working on her patience as well. James, meanwhile, had a tough loss after battling back from being down 7-1."

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Emma Neidig and Molly Amos won in a tight match over the team of Jadyn Davidson and Lillian Tagai 9-7. The No. 3 doubles team of Abigail Pannell and Hendrix also prevailed over the team of Hallie Kroner and Latson 8-5. Meanwhile, at No. 2 doubles, the team of Arijana Webster and Kate Schneringer fell to the team of Margaret Smith and Ashton Martin 8-2.

As for singles, Neidig remained unbeaten on the team at the No. 1 position by turning back Davidson 8-4.

In other matches, Amos fell to Tagai 8-5 at the No. 2 position. At No. 3 singles, Webster lost to Smith 8-1. At No. 4 singles, Pannell dropped a 8-2 decision against Marton. At No. 5 singles, Schneringer was defeated by Kroner 8-3. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Hailey James fell to Cheyenne Lea 8-5.

In JV action, Boonville and Moberly finished in a 2-2 tie.

Recording wins for the Lady Pirates was the doubles team of Alexa Martin and Haylie Mendez over the teams of Teagan Smith and Samantha Cori and Teagan Smith and Emily O’Laughlon by the identical scores of 6-1.

In other JV doubles matches, the team of Alyssa Fitzgerald and Emily Baker fell to the team of Cheyenne Lea and Aleiya Myers 6-3 while the team of Jordyn Williamson and Chloe Grizzle lost to the team of Caitlyn Roberts and Rachel Morgan 7-5.