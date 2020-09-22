





The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team ran into a really good hitting Russellville team Monday night on the road.

While losing to the Indians 20-0 in three innings, head coach George Monk said he is lucky to have two good pitchers that really compliment each other in speed and movement of the ball. "Usually that can be beneficial to throw off the timing of the other ball club,"Monk said. "We had to tip our hat to Russellville hitters as they quickly adjusted to the change in speed and hit the ball extremely sharply. Our defense performed fine but they were hitting line drives where our players were not positioned. Tough to defend that. We only had one hit in the game but we did a pretty good job of putting the ball in play. Grace Phillips really stroked a great line drive to left field in the first inning."

Kalyn Smith picked up the win in the circle for Russellville while Grace Phillips took the loss for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 1-6 on the season. Phillips pitched just one inning for the Lady Tigers and gave up 15 runs on 10 hits and three walks. Marci Lammers then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed five runs on six hits and one walk.

Russellville also out-hit Pilot Grove 16-1, with five different players collecting at least two hits. The Indians also had seven hits go for extra bases in the game. Case Ryleigh had a double, home run and two RBIs for the Indians. Cali Coombs added two triples and three RBIs while Kalyn Smith had one single, one double and two RBIs, Claire Duenckel with one single, one double and one RBI, Anna Zimmerman with two singles and two RBIs and Josie Stewart with one double and two RBIs.

Grace Phillips had the only hit in the game for Pilot Grove, being a single.