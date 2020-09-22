





The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team knew the California Pintos were down on numbers Monday night in a Tri-County Conference matchup at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

With four golfers missing from the lineup because of the coronavirus, the Lady Pirates not only beat the Pintos by 63 strokes, 179-242, they also had all five varsity members tabbed as meet medalists.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the Lady Pirates shot their best nine hole team score of the season against California.

The win was Boonville’s seventh of the season against two losses and put them at 4-2 in the TCC.

As for individual scores, sophomore Hannah LeGrant was the meet medalist with a 5-over par 40 with five pars and three bogeys.

Zoey Lang finished second overall in the meet with a 9-over par 44 with three pars and four bogeys while Payten Black fired a 11-over par 46 with two pars and four bogeys, Julianne Bromagen with a score of 48 with two pars and one bogey, Carlie Daniel with a score of 49 with four bogeys, Rayghan Skoufos with a score of 51 with two pars and three bogeys, Alexis Schnetzler with a score of 52 with one bogey, Makenna Campbell with a score of 52 with one par and two bogeys, Leah Zeigelbein with a score of 56 with one par and one bogey, Ella Battreall with a score of 63 with two bogeys and Azalya Kluck with a score of 64 with one bogey.

VanderLinden said a number of the golfers also shot their season or career lows. He said LeGrant tied her career low while Daniels and Campbell set person records.