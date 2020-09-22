





The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team once again use the long ball in a 10-7 win over the Fulton Hornets on Monday.

While improving to 8-4 on the season, which has already shattered last year’s win total of six games, the Lady Pirates also added three more home runs to the list after belting three in three different innings against the Hornets.

Boonville now has 13 home runs by seven different players for the season.

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said this was a hard fought game by both teams. "Abby (Pulliam) did a nice job on the mound, keeping good Fulton batters off balance," Zoeller said. "Our defense saw a few too many errors tonight and we know that is something we have to get under control. We were solid at the plate and stayed patient and found good pitches to hit. We tacked on three more home runs for this team so that made the win even more exciting."

Senior Kourtney Kendrick was the first to go yard for the Lady Pirates, launching her ball over the left field fence to start the game. Kendrick’s home run was the second of the season. Daylynn Baker, meanwhile, hit her team-leading fourth home run over the left field fence in the third inning. Then, in the fifth, junior Emma West hit her second of the season with a two-run shot over the left field wall.

Of course if that wasn’t enough, sophomore pitcher Abby Pulliam also pitched another gem for the Lady Pirates. While improving to 8-3 with the complete-game victory, Pulliam gave up seven runs-four earned-on 10 hits and just two walks while striking out three batters. Sydney Hedgpath took the loss for Fulton.

As for the scoring in the game, Boonville jumped out to an early lead against Fulton with four runs in the top half of the first and one again in the second. However, the Lady Hornets also kept pace with Boonville with two in its half of the first and three again in the second to tie the game at 5-all. Luckily, for Boonville, they had the long ball to carry them past Fulton with Baker’s solo shot in the third to make it 6-5. Then, after a scoreless fourth inning, Boonville came back and plated four more runs keyed by the two run shot by West to extend the lead to 10-5.

Fulton still made it close with two runs in the bottom half of the sixth but would get no closer.

Both teams finished the game with 10 hits, with Baker going 2-for-3 with a single, home run and three RBIs. Kendrick was 2-for-5 with a single, home run and one RBI while Rachel Massa added two singles and one RBI, West with a home run and two RBIs, Olivia Eichelberger with one single and two RBIs, Brooke Eichelberger and Abby Pulliam each with one single and Alexis Trigg with one RBI.

For Fulton, Hagens went 4-for-4 with two singles and two doubles. Trowbridge had two hits in the game.

In the JV game, Fulton defeated Boonville 3-2.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 5-5 on the season, spotted Fulton with three runs in the bottom half of the third before rallying back with two runs in the fourth to cut the lead back to one.

Boonville never got any closer.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls saw a good pitcher tonight. "We had some good hits that just went right to a fielder," Pendergraft said. "We pushed some hits past them in the second, forth and fifth innings to score two runs on the night. We were on our way to coming back when we reached the last inning. We played defense well all night. One home run by Fulton brought in all their runs on the game. We played a good game against Fulton and I am proud of how our team played hard from start to finish. Becky Evans and Carlie Bishop had our RBIs for the night."

Emma West took the loss for Boonville despite having six strikeouts. She gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in three innings pitched. Rachel Massa then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two hits.

Fulton out-hit Boonville’s JV 8-2. Becky Evans went 1-for-2 with a single and one RBI while Jordyn Fuemmeler added the only other hit with a single.