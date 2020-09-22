





The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team knew the Eldon Mustangs were much improved over last year.

But they didn’t know the Mustangs were that good. In a Tri-County Conference matchup Monday at the Windsor gymnasium, Eldon defeated Boonville in three straight sets 18-25, 14-25 and 17-25.

The loss dropped Boonville to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the TCC.

"This was a disappointing loss to a good team," said Boonville coach Dina Herzog. "We knew Eldon would come ready to play. We knew offensively they had a great hitter so we worked in practice on ways to stop her. Our block touched a few of her hits, but we had trouble running an offense and we had too many dropped balls. We lacked confidence on defense and were on our heels, and Eldon ran with it. We will continue to utilize our strengths and minimize our opponents strengths. We could have played so much better and need to rise to the occasion as we travel to Fatima."

The good news is that Boonville has two conference matches left to right the ship. The bad news in Monday’s match is that the one player Boonville tried to stop is just a junior for the Lady Mustangs.

Nonetheless, Eldon’s Caroline Beckmann wrecked havoc all night on the Lady Pirates with a plethora of hits. But even then Boonville either led or had a tie in all three sets at one time against the Mustangs.

Unfortunately for Boonville, they couldn’t do it consistently while trailing by as much as seven on three different occasions in the first set. Boonville’s only lead in the first set came on the first-two points after a service error by Eldon and a block by the Lady Pirates.

In the second set, Boonville managed to tie the game on three occasions at 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3 but then fell behind by as much as 10 on two different occasions. The Lady Mustangs wound up winning the set by 11 on a kill, taking a 2-0 lead in sets.

As for the third and final set, Boonville again held its own against Eldon while rallying back to tie the game at 6-all on the ace by junior Addi Brownfield. But too many drop balls to the floor along with miscommunication allowed the Mustangs to pull away while leading by as much as seven on two occasions at 22-15 and 24-17. Eldon also scored the final three points in the set on a Boonville error, a dink and a hit off the block to win by eight.

Brownfield led the Lady Pirates with 19 digs along with eight assists, four kills on 23 attack attempts, three blocks and two service points with one ace.

Nora Morris, meanwhile, finished the match with eight assists, six kills on 19 attack attempts, five digs, four service points with one ace and one block. Sophi Waibel added four service points with two aces, three kills on 15 attack attempts, three digs and two blocks while Jodie Bass had four digs, three kills on 16 attack attempts, two blocks and two service points, Madison Smith with five blocks, three kills on 11 attack attempts and two service points, Kennedy Renfrow with 12 digs, four assists, two attack attempts and one service point, Genae Hodge with three digs, one block and one kill on 12 attack attempts, Hope Mesik with two digs and Lillian Rohrbach with one dig and one attack attempt.

In the JV match, Boonville lost in two straight sets 14-25 and 10-25.

Abby Fuemmeler finished the match for Boonville with six assists, five service points and two digs.

Addie Hubach had four digs, three service points with one ace and two kills while Heather Hall added two digs, two kills and one service point with one ace, Addy Nichols with two digs, two service points with one ace and one kill, Cassidy Bishop with three digs, two kills and one service point, Claire Witting with five digs and Molly Schuster with one kill, one dig and one assist.

In the C-team match, Boonville won in two straight sets 25-18 and 25-21.

Claire Witting led the Lady Pirates with 11 digs along with seven service points with one ace and five kills. Abby Fuemmeler finished the match with 10 assists, two service points with two aces and one kill while Kinley Fox added five kills, four service points and two digs, Ava Esser with five service points with one ace, three kills and three digs, Cassidy Bishop with four service points with one ace, three assists and two digs, Ava Parman with three assists, two service points with one ace, one dig and one kill, Heather Hall with five kills and two service points and Twelva Mason with three kills and one block.