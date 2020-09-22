





The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball coach Ross Dowell said the team lacked energy and failed to play with a purpose in a 11-1 loss Monday night on the road against Community R-6.

While the loss dropped New Franklin to 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the Central Activities Conference, Dowell said the Lady Bulldogs were only down 2-1 going into the bottom of third when they made some mistakes and their communication was not good. "Community R-6 is one of the top teams of conference and we did not play to their level at all," Dowell said.

New Franklin scored its only run of the ball game in the top half of the third, while Community R-6 scored at least one run in every inning and took a 7-1 lead after three. The Lady Trojans also tacked on three in the fourth and one in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Angel picked up the win in the circle for Community R-6 while Alexia Sprick took the loss for New Franklin. Sprick pitched the first-four innings and gave up 10 runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Sophia Held then came in and pitched the fifth and allowed one run on three hits.

Community R-6 also out-hit New Franklin 8-4, with Johnson going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Angel was 1-for-3 with one triple.

For New Franklin, Sprick went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Abby Maupin, Carly Dorson and Annie Benner each had one single.