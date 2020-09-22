





Boonville Pirates JV football coach Seth Brimer called Monday night’s 28-13 loss to the Blair Oaks Falcons by far the most complete game as a team for the 2020 season.

Although the loss dropped Boonville’s record to 1-3 overall, Brimer said the offensive line played extremely well. "Defensively, we listened to adjustments and played sound fundamental football," Brimer said. "We do however need to improve our tackling. Our tackling let us down tonight. Super proud of our kids and how they played."

While the Pirates spotted Blair Oaks a 13-0 lead in the first half, they came back and matched the Falcons with two scores in the second half. The only difference is that Blair Oaks added a two-point conversion to their touchdown in the third quarter while the Pirates failed on the PAT.

Drew Rhorer and Dakota Troost shared the quarterback duties for Boonville. Rhorer complete 2 of 10 passes for 19 yards while Troost was 0 for 1.

Troost also had one catch in the game for Boonville for 18 yards while leading the team in rushing with 11 carries for 86 yards and two scores. Xavier Flippin had 14 carries for 38 yards while Rhoades Leonard added three carries for 6 yards and one catch for 1 yard.

On defense, Connor Acton led the Pirates with nine total tackles. Huston Force finished the game with eight tackles while Xavier Flippin and Trent Maxwell added six tackles each, Zane Watring with four tackles, Gage Hodges and Chandler Stonecipher each with three tackles, Max Eckerle with two tackles and one tackle for loss, Ross Brackman also with two tackles and one interception, Gabe Brimer with two tackles and Abram Taylor with one tackle.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will play next on Monday, September 28 at California starting at 6 p.m.