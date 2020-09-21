B

The Ss. Peter &Paul girls volleyball team captured the championship in the Sacred Heart Tournament last Saturday in Sedalia by beating St. Andrews of Tipton in three sets.

The Lady Warriors finished the tournament with a record of 3-0, beating Sacred Heart in the opening round of pool play in straight sets 25-18 and 25-15. Then, after prevailing in two straight against Lange Middle School in bracket play 25-13 and 25-7, Ss. Peter &Paul came back and defeated St. Andrews of Tipton 26-24, 17-25 and 15-5.

In the match against Sacred Heart, Ss. Peter &Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls were ready and played very well together. "We had very good passing by our girls, which kept us in games," Griffin said.

Bella Imhoff led the Lady Warriors with eight kills, one ace, one dig and one assist. Reagan Wilson finished the match with six digs and two aces while Mabry Caton added four assists, three aces, two digs and one kill, Ellise Kirchner with five assists, Delaney Rowlett with two aces and two kills, Riley Wilson with two assists and two kills and Lauren Thompson with two kills.

In the match against Lange Middle School, Griffin said the girls were strong out of the gate. "Our serving and passing kept us in this game," Griffin said. "Reagan Wilson, Bella Imhoff and Delaney Rowlett led the team with serves."

Rowlett and Reagan Wilson led the Lady Warriors with five serves each in the match while Imhoff had four, Addison Johnson three and Caton with one.

Imhoff also had four kills while Riley Wilson and Thompson added two kills each and Kirchner and Rowlett with one apiece. Reagan Wilson and Caton had two and one dig, respectively. As for assists, Kirchner had four while Caton added two and Imhoff with one.

In the championship match, Griffin said after beating St. Andrews once sometimes it’s difficult to beat them again. "They gave us a challenge with their serving and tipping over our middle," Griffin said. "Winning the first set and dropping the second I thought we came back better. Mabry Caton served 13 straight serves for us to finally take the wind from their wings. Addison Johnson served the final points for the win."

Caton finished the match with 10 service points while Randi Cottrell added six and Johnson two.

Imhoff and Riley Wilson led the team with five kills each while Rowlett had three and Thompson and Kirchner each with one.

Reagan Wilson had a team-high four digs while Imhoff added two digs and Caton and Cottrell each with one. Meanwhile, in assists, Caton, Imhoff and Kirchner each had four.