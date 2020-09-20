





The Boonville Pirates soccer team had a rough first half and that proved to be the difference in a 8-0 loss last Thursday on the road against the Marshall Owls.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-5 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said the boys did not come ready to play against a crafty Marshall team.

"There were too many errors that we made that did not help us as the game went on,"Hazell said. "The boys have the potential, but we did not show our best in this game. It is a young group for us, and we are continuing to work out all the minor details to get where we want to be as a team. As a coaching staff, we are confident in the boys to turn it around for the shootout this weekend. This weekend will give us another opportunity to try people in different positions as well as formations."

Marshall led Boonville 4-0 at the half on goals at the 9, 27, 33 and 35 minute mark. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Owls recorded four more goals at the 42, 61, 67 and 79 minute mark for the shutout.

Marshall also had 16 shot attempts and three shots on goal while Boonville had only one shot attempt and two shots on goal.

Junior goalie Gage Allison finished the match with six saves.

The Pirates also had seven fouls in the match while Marshall had only three.