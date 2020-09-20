





The No. 1 goal of any coach is to take care of business on your home turf.

Such was the case Thursday night as New Franklin doubled up Higbee in both softball and baseball by the scores of 17-2 and 6-1, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs, improving to 5-4 overall, had perhaps its best offensive output of the season with 17 runs on 17 hits.

New Franklin also wasted little time getting out in front against Higbee by plating six runs in the first and nine again in the second. The Lady Bulldogs also plated two runs in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said his team played really well with 10 extra base hits.

Senior Alexia Sprick picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin by giving up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters in four innings. Gibson, meanwhile, took the loss for Higbee by surrendering five runs on one hit and three walks in the first inning. Derboven pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed 12 runs on 16 hits while striking out three.

Junior Abby Maupin went 2-for-4 in the game for New Franklin with two home runs and three RBIs. Carly Dorson was 2-for-2 with a single, double and three RBIs while Sophia Held and Jayna Matthews each had a single, double and two RBIs, Alexia Sprick with a single and a double, Kaylen Sprick with one triple, Kayce Hundley with one double and two RBIs, Izy Matney with one double, Kelsi Fair, Addy Salmon and Heaven-Lee Hundley each with one single and one RBI, Dakota Clark with one single and Annie Benner with one RBI.

For Higbee, Mitchell had two singles and drove in one run while Johnson, Whisenand and White each had one single.

As for the New Franklin baseball team, they trailed briefly against Higbee as the Tigers took a 1-0 lead going into the bottom half of the first.

However it was all New Franklin after that with two runs in the bottom half of the first and four again in the third for the victory.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said this was a pretty remarkable game really, with the exception of Keaton Eads performance on the bump. "Pretty sloppy game and we played down to that a bit,"Gerding said. "We looked a little tired and flat, but credit the Rockett kid. Because of that, we did not hit very many hard balls and we left a lot of guys on. But we got it done. Time to get ready for a big week next week."

Keaton Eads picked up the complete-game victory for New Franklin(3-3) while Rockett took the loss for Higbee. In seven innings, Eads struck out nine batters and gave up one run on three hits and one walk.

New Franklin also out-hit Higbee 8-3, with Tysen Dowell and Sam Marshall each collecting two hits and one RBI. Tanner Bishop doubled in the game while Owen Armentrout, Colten Collyott and Connor Wilmsmeyer added one single each.

Rockett, Smith and White each had one hit for Higbee.