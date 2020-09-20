





The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team captured first in the Osage Tournament last Saturday even though they finished in a tie with Willow Springs.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the Lady Pirates and Willow Springs both finished the tournament with 13 points. However, the Lady Pirates were awarded first based on the least number of games given away.

Mexico finished third in the tournament with 9.5 points while Osage placed fourth with 7.5 points.

"We’re very proud of all the ladies for always supporting each other and rallying to their best abilities,"Harvey said.

Sophomore Emma Neidig, who just last week captured first in the Lady Pirate Open, was back at it again with a first place finish at the No. 1 singles position with a 3-0 record.

Molly Amos finished fourth at the No. 2 singles position at 1-2. Meanwhile, in doubles, the No. 1 team of Arijana Webster and Abby Pannell placed fifth with a record of 1-1 while the No. 2 team of Kate Schneringer and Hailey James took sixth with a record of 1-2.

While capturing first, Neidig defeated Haydet Herrera of Mexico 8-1, McKenzie George of Willow Springs 8-1 and Lilly Davis of Osage 8-6. As for Amos, the senior netter defeated Katie Gooch of Mexico 8-1 but then lost to Lilly Davis 8-2 and McKenzie George 7-5.

Harvey said Neidig had a strong mental game during her first two matches, which led to two practically closeout games. "During her third match of the day, Emma had a tough opponent who challenged her to step up her play and she did just that with a 8-6 win," Harvey said. "As for Molly, I think her fatigue from the previous matches showed, but she powered through fighting until the very end. Collectively, Molly played skillfully and showed her drive to succeed."

At No. 1 doubles, the team of Webster and Pannell fell in their first match against Corpe and Smithson of Osage 8-3 but then came back to beat Schneringer and James 6-3. As for the No. 2 doubles team of Schneringer and James, they also dropped their first match against Reese and Cox of Willow Springs but then came back to beat Butt and Nimmo of Osage 6-4 before losing in their final match against Webster and Pannell.

Harvey said Weber and Pannell had a rough start to the day. "Their communication and placement of the ball was less than ideal for securing a win,"Harvey said. "This was improved in their second match against their own teammates. They made the necessary changes and enhanced their level of play to bring home a fifth place win. As for Schneringer and James, they knew their opponents would be difficult on their differences in skill level. Their game improved during their second match against Osage with more efficient ball placement. This win led the way to a match against their own teammates to battle for the fifth place win. Sadly, the skill level was again raised for them which led to a loss, but the ladies had fun while doing so."