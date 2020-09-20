





The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team picked up its first win of the season last Thursday on the road by beating the Jamestown Eagles 22-6.

The Lady Tigers, 1-5 on the season, scored in every inning against Jamestown and led 5-0 after one, 10-2 after two, 11-6 after three and 12-6 after four. Meanwhile, in the fifth and six innings of play, Pilot Grove tacked on a total of 10 more runs to win by the mercy rule.

Pilot Grove softball coach George Monk said the girls were afforded an opportunity to work on their offensive game against Jamestown.

"In the first inning we established our running game with several nice base running plays from Marci Lammers, Grace Phillips and Kaitlyn Maggard," Monk said. "That really set the tone and kept the Eagles on edge for most of the game. Tonight's game gave our younger players the opportunity to experience base running at game pace. We were given a lot of baserunners because of walks but we were also hitting the ball well and doing a little bunt and running, which in my world is, oh so much fun! Grace Peterson had a nice night at the plate with two singles. Marci (Lammers) did an excellent job again compiling the most strikeouts she has had this season. If you add the two dropped third strikes she would have had 11 strikeouts. Her control is also improving. I keep saying it but with each game we are improving. We will have to be ready next week as we have a host of games next week."

Marci Lammers picked up the win in the circle for Blair Oaks by striking out nine batters and giving up six runs on six hits and four walks in six innings.

Haldiman took the loss for Jamestown.

Grace Peterson finished the game with two hits for the Lady Tigers with two singles and one RBI. Ava Hoff had one single and three RBIs while Kaitlyn Maggard added one single and two RBIs, Olivia Felten with one single, Marci Lammers and Maddie Watring each with four RBIs and Grace Phillips and Elaina Wirth each with two RBIs.

Sorrells had two hits for Jamestown.