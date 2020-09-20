





The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team knew if they were going to win the match last Thursday against Hallsville, they would have to set the tempo early.

Not only did the Lady Pirates set the tempo with a fast pace, they also won in three straight against the Lady Indians 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the TCC.

"When we pass, set and hit at a quicker pace, we play well," said Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog. "We play better when the tempo of the game is fast. We started out passing well and our setters mixed up the offense and as a result Hallsville was left to play defense. Our hitters placed the ball and their transition on and off the net was much improved. We also blocked and touched a lot of balls.

"Everyone contributed to the win. Even when we fell behind in the third set, it was the entire team who worked together to pull from behind. I thought Sophi Waibel’s play by setting the block and Genae’s backside hitting, Madison’s serves, Addi’s hitting, Nora’s hitting, Jodie’s serve receive and Kennedy and Hope’s defense all contributed to our success."

Although Boonville wound up winning all three sets, the Lady Indians were very much in the thick of things in the first set while leading at one point by a score of 17-14. However, after battling back to tie the set at 17-all, Boonville went on a 8-1 run on the hitting of Addi Brownfield and Nora Morris to take the first set.

The second set was just as close with neither team leading by more than three halfway through the set. But even then the Lady Indians were able to battle back and tie the set at 14-all after a kill. However it was pretty much all Boonville after that with five straight points to go up 19-14 after two kills from Morris and another kill by sophomore Genae Hodge. Senior Sophi Waibel also recorded five service points during the run.

Hallsville never got any closer than four for the rest of the set while Boonville led by as much as seven at 25-18 after the Lady Indians had four hits on the final play.

In the third set, Hallsville led by as much as six (13-7) only to have Boonville rally back to tie the match at 18-all on a dink by Brownfield. Then, after a Boonville block and a kill by Hallsville to tie the match again at 19-19, the Lady Pirates came back with back to back points on the kill by Jodie Bass and Morris to go up 21-19.

Morris also scored on kills on Boonville’s next-two points to extend the lead to 24-20. However, after Hallsville cut the lead to two at 24-22, the Lady Pirates picked up the final point again when Hallsville was ruled for having four hits.

Madison Smith led the Lady Pirates with 13 service points with two aces along 14 assists, six blocks and two digs.

Kennedy Renfrow finished the match with a team-high 24 digs along with seven service points with one ace and one assist. Addi Brownfield had a team-high 14 digs along with nine kills on 28 attack attempts, seven digs, three service points and one block while Nora Morris added a team-high 13 service points with two aces along with six blocks, five kills and one dig, Jodie Bass with nine digs, six service points with one ace, five kills on 19 attack attempts and one block, Hope Mesik with nine digs, Sophi Waibel with six service points with one ace, two blocks and one kill and Genae Hodge with five kills on 27 attack attempts and two digs.

In the JV match, Hallsville defeated Boonville in two straight sets 25-12 and 25-13.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said this was a tough loss. "We didn’t play up to our potential,"Herzog said. "With that being said, Cassidy Bishop stepped up and did an amazing job in the back row with 14 digs. Igave her a job and she did it. I was so impressed with her passing and ability to take control of the court."

Cassidy Bishop led the Lady Pirates with 14 digs on the night in the JV match. Ashlen Homan finished the match with six digs and three service points with one ace while Abby Fuemmeler added four digs, two kills and one assist, Kylee Turner with four service points with three aces, one kill and one assist, Addy Nichols with three kills, two digs and one service point with one ace, Kinley Fox with one dig and Molly Schuster with one service point.

In the C-team match, Boonville defeated Hallsville in two straight 25-12 and 25-13.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said before the game she asked the girls to focus on the fundamentals like they have been in practice and have fun. "They really did a good job on working together and I was very happy with the outcome," Lowe said. "I saw them bump, set, spike more times than I have ever seen this team do before and that is a big improvement for us to be able to run an offense and try new things. If they continue to play like this together, they will be ready for the next level and that excites me."

Lowe said sophomore Heather Hall had an outstanding night in the middle with nine kills on 10 attempts. Lowe said she loves how hard Hall has been working and it is really paying off.

Hall also finished the match with five service points with one ace. Cassidy Bishop had 11 assists along with nine service points with eight aces and one kill. Claire Witting added 11 digs and six service points while Kinley Fox had six service points with one ace, two kills and one dig, Ava Parman with two service points, two kills, one dig and one assist, Molly Schuster with four service points with two aces, Ava Esser with two service points and one kill and Twelva Mason with two kills.