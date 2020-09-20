





The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team finished second in a quadrangular meet last Thursday at Osage National Golf Resort at Lake of the Ozarks.

Osage captured first in the meet with a team score of 178. Boonville finished second with a score of 201, followed by Eldon with a score of 221 and Capital City with a score of 250.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said this was the first meet that the girls have had all of their varsity team back in the last three weeks. "It was not our best score of the year, but we had some positives to take away from the match,"VanderLinden said. "Osage National is another course that has a lot of sand traps and faster greens than we are used to playing."

Kassidy Hull of Eldon captured meet medalist honors with a 1-over par 37. Hanna Mushhoff of Eldon and Sophia Sindlinger of Osage tied for second with a score of 39 while Zoey Lang of Boonville and Sydney Riley of Osage tied for third with a score of 46.

Lang finished the meet with one par and six bogeys on the day while Payten Black carded a score of 48 with two pars and two bogeys, Hannah LeGrant with a score of 51 with four bogeys, Carlie Daniel with a score of 53 with three bogeys, Rayghan Skoufos with a score of 56 with one par and two bogeys and Julianne Bromagen with a score of 57 with one par and one bogey.

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team, 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the TCC, will host California on Monday and then travel to California for a tournament on Tuesday.