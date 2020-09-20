





The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team had an "impeccable"night on the road last Thursday by beating the Fulton Hornets 7-2.

While recording wins in five out of the six singles matches, Boonville also won two out of three matches in doubles to improve to 4-2 on the season.

"Tonight’s performance by the varsity was impeccable,"said Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey. "Both coaches saw great improvements in each individual player."

It would be hard to pinpoint any one area where the Lady Pirates didn’t play well in singles. After all, Boonville did win all but one match in singles against Fulton.

At the No. 1 position, sophomore Emma Neidig continued her winning ways by beating Haisley Windsor 8-3 to improve to 5-0. No. 2 singles player Molly Amos won improved to 5-0 by beating Jayna Davidson 8-1. At the No. 3 singles position, Arijana Webster defeated Lilli Moreland 8-2 to go to 3-2 on the season. At No. 4 singles, Abigail Pannell beat Katy Beth Kronk 8-1 to improve to 4-2. At No. 5 singles, Kate Schneringer won 8-5 over Victoria Hays to move to 4-1. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Hailey James fell in a tight match against Teresa Hanchie 9-7.

Harvey said Neidig had great shots shooting the ball down the line off of her opponents serve. "Molly Amos really moved the ball against her opponent, working the court well," Harvey said. "Arijana Webster made the changes necessary to her form that we practiced and was able to out-play her opponent with smart placement of the ball. Abigail Pannell was impressive tonight by stepping up her play and making the corrections needed to be successful. Kate Schneringer started out rough during double play but was able to make up for that in her singles match. She focused on her form, which helped her put the ball into play more efficiently and accurately. Hailey James started out strong and kept a lead on her opponent for most of the match, but didn’t have the mental strength to secure the last point for a victory."

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Neidig and Amos defeated Windsor and Davison 8-4 to improve to 4-1 on the season. At No. 2 doubles, Webster and Pannel won 8-2 over Moreland and Kronk to improve to 4-1. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Schneringer and James lost in a tiebreak against the team of Hays and Hanchie 8-8 (3-7).

In junior varsity action, Fulton defeated Boonville 4-0.

At No. 1 JV doubles, the team of Alyssa Fitzgerald and Lilli Hendrix fell by a score of 9-7. At No. 2 doubles, Jordyn Williamson and Alexa Martin lost by a score of 8-5. At No. 3 doubles, Emily Baker and Chloe Grizzle dropped a 8-2 decision. Meanwhile, at No. 4 doubles, the team of Haylie Mendez and Ravyn Rand fell by a score of 8-4.

Harvey said the JV doubles showed growth at the No. 1 spot. "The JV doubles spots two and four played their first matches together,"Harvey said. "They struggled with communication but will make growth as they learn to work with one another. JV three doubles need to make some improvements with their serves to be more successful."