





The Blair Oaks Lady Falcons softball team proved without a doubt why they are considered a top contender for the state title this season.

In a Tri-County Conference game last Thursday at Bill Simmons field, the Lady Falcons out-played Boonville in every facet of the game for a 12-0 victory.

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller also expressed her displeasure with the team.

"We were not mentally prepared for this game,"Zoeller said. "I thought Abby (Pulliam)came out throwing really well, but we just didn’t have a strong defensive performance tonight. When a pitcher is holding a strong hitting team like this to short fly balls and ground balls, we have to find a way to make the plays. We had five recorded errors and probably two more mental errors that really cost us way too many runs. When you play good teams like this, you just can’t afford errors."

Of course it didn’t help that Boonville had three errors in the game, which now makes seven in the last-two games, or that Blair Oaks pitcher Andi Siebeneck tossed a one-hit shutout.

Blair Oaks, meanwhile, had no problem putting the ball in play while scoring 12 runs on 11 hits-six of which went for extra bases.

As for the pitching by Siebeneck, the junior hurler struck out 11 batters and gave up just one hit-a single past third by senior Kourtney Kendrick in the sixth inning-and two walks.

For Boonville, Abby Pulliam took the loss and dropped to 7-3 on the season. Pulliam pitched the first-four innings and surrendered six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Emma West then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed six runs on five hits and two walks.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 7-4 overall and 1-3 in the TCC, also got off to a bad start with one error in the first, which eventually led to Blair Oaks’ first run. Boonville also had a costly error in the third with two outs, which led to two more runs by the Lady Falcons to extend the lead to 3-0. However, in the fourth, junior Jazmin Reinkemeyer hit the first of her two home runs in the game with a shot to center to make it 4-0.

Blair Oaks would tack on two more runs in the inning after a single by Kenzie Libbert, a double by Macee Ernst and two groundouts to make it 6-0.

The runs continued in the fifth on three hits, one walk and one error paved the way for a three-run inning to push the lead to 9-0. Meanwhile, in the sixth, the Lady Falcons plated three more runs on the three-run home run to left by Reinkemeyer to extend the lead to 12-0.

Reinkemeyer finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs. Kadence Kliegel had a two-hit night with a single, double and two RBIs. Ellie Kliethermes doubled and drove in two runs while Macee Ernst also doubled.

Kourtney Kendrick had Boonville’s only hit, being a single.

Zoeller said the one thing the girls can take away from this game is knowing that they have to expect better out of themselves.

"No matter the team we are playing, we have to believe that we can beat them," Zoeller said. "If we doubt ourselves than we are defeated before we ever begin. This Lady Pirates team is full of talent, so we know that we take this loss and we use it to make ourselves stronger. We learn from this and because of this loss, we become a stronger team."

Blair Oaks also won the JV game over Boonville 8-0.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the TCC, again managed just one hit in the game against Blair Oaks as Gracey Rose went 1-for-2 with one single.

Rachel Massa took the loss in the circle for Boonville’s JV by giving up five runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters in 2 2/3 innings. Brooke Eichelberger then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls came out pretty quiet in the first inning. "As the game went on we begin playing our game and with our heads up,"Pendergraft said. "We had some errors on defense that Blair Oaks took advantage of on the bases. Though we struggled a little tonight hit, we know what to work on for next week’s competitions."