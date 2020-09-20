





New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball coach Ross Dowell said missed opportunities on both sides of the ball would have made Friday night’s game against Fayette closer.

As a result, the Lady Bulldogs ended up falling to Fayette 11-4 to drop to 5-5 on the season.

"I liked our approach at the plate," Dowell said. "We’re getting better but now we need to play all seven innings of a game."

Although the Falcons wound up winning by seven, New Franklin trailed just by one (3-2)before giving up seven runs in the bottom half of the third. The Lady Bulldogs outscored Fayette 2-1 after that for the rest of the game.

Ball picked up the win in the circle for Fayette while Sophia Held took the loss for New Franklin. Held pitched three innings and gave up 10 runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two. Abby Maupin then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Fayette also out-hit New Franklin 10-5. For the Lady Bulldogs, Kayce Hundley tripled and drove in two runs while Annie Benner had one double and one RBI, Abby Maupin also with one double, Carly Dorson with one single and one RBI and Sophia Held with one single.

Estes had three hits in the game for Fayette, two of which went for doubles.

Creason, Burnett lead Bulldogs in NF Invitational

Douglass Creason finished second overall while Mallori Burnett led the Lady Bulldogs with a fourth place finish Saturday during the New Franklin Cross-Country Invitational.

With a total of seven boys and 12 girls competing in the meet, head coach Adam Quest said he was very excited to host the meet on a new course this year. "Our staff has put a lot of work into developing a trail through the woods behind the school, and we were able to utilize our city park to develop a very challenging course for the runners,"Quest said.

Gus Kussman of Brunswick had the fastest time for the boys in 22:03 while Kendra Zeilstra of Brunswick finished first for the girls in 24:41.

Logan Pierce placed seventh for the Bulldogs in 29:36. As for Burnett, her time of 24:49 was only eight tenths of a second behind the winning time.

Quest said Creason ran an outstanding race the entire way, and completed until the finish line. As for Burnett, Quest said she also had an outstanding race.

In the middle school meet, Lilly Chitwood finished third in 12:11 while Stella Matyas placed fourth in 12:20, Skyler Greenwood 12th in 16:12 and Lydia Burnett 13th in 16:38.

For the New Franklin middle school boys, Landon Shaw finished fourth in 11:11 while Caden Schlotzhauer placed fifth in 11:15, Lane Hackman sixth in 11:20, Xander McGruder 10th in 12:26, Braden Peek 11th in 13:00, Cooper McGruder 14th in 13:26 and Nolan McGowan 15th in 13:48.