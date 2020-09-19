Centralia head football coach Tyler Forsee had plenty to be proud of heading into halftime at Monroe City on Friday night.

Centralia forced two turnovers in the first half — a fumble and an interception — on Monroe City’s first three possessions of the game. It was a defensive-minded first half, and Forsee’s Panthers were slowing down a high-powered offense.

Monroe City, which had averaged nearly 48 points per game in three straight wins to open the season, recorded less than 70 yards of total offense over the first two quarters of its pivotal Clarence Cannon Conference matchup against Centralia.

Forsee entered the locker room up 6-0 behind a 10-yard touchdown scramble from junior Beau Gordon with 1:38 left in the second quarter.

But a pair of turnovers prevented Centralia from going up by double digits at the break.

"Don’t worry about anything that Monroe City is doing," Forsee told his team at halftime. "We just need to concentrate on ourselves and not have so many self-inflicted wounds. We had penalties and turnovers, a lot of us beating us. That’s something we definitely need to clean up."

It wasn’t always pretty, but Centralia dominated the second half, defeating Monroe City 18-0 behind Gordon’s two touchdowns and a stellar defensive showing to remain undefeated.

"I’m very excited about our kids’ discipline," Forsee said. "They’ve done a great job preparing for games during the week and it all starts at practice. We’ve been practicing very hard. I’m pretty demanding of the kids, but they know what I expect and they have high expectations of themselves."

Centralia (3-0, 2-0 CCC) opened the fourth quarter with one of the most consequential plays of the night. Centralia faced fourth-and-1 on the Monroe City 5-yard line with a chance to grow its lead. Centralia converted for a first down, and senior running back Luke Hunter then punched in a 3-yard touchdown run with 11:30 left in the game.

After Monroe City (3-1, 1-1) punted, Centralia continued to apply pressure. Gordon led Centralia downfield and capped off a second straight scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to put Centralia up 18-0 with 5:56 remaining.

"Our offensive line did a good job of owning the line of scrimmage and chipping on to the second level and getting the backers picked up to gash them for 5-, 6- and 8-yard runs," Forsee said about the offense in the second half. "We stayed ahead of the chains and that opens up the passing game."

Gordon finished 7 of 14 passing for 144 yards and rushed 12 times for 64 yards, while Hunter recorded 23 carries for 138 yards and two receptions for 64 yards.

Lane Mathews reeled in two catches for 51 yards and also posted seven tackles for Centralia, tied with Kyden Wilkerson for the most stops on the team. Liam Hill recovered a fumble, while Max Hunter made an interception.

Centralia outgained Monroe City 357-120 on the night.

This was Centralia’s second straight shutout victory after a 20-0 win over Brookfield a week ago.

Centralia is scheduled to host Clark County (3-1, 3-0) next Friday night.