Here is the 2020 preseason All-Southeastern Conference team as selected by the USA Today Network's SEC coverage team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Kyle Trask, Florida

Running back: Najee Harris, Alabama*

Running back: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, Alabama*

Wide receiver: George Pickens, Georgia

Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Florida*

Offensive line : Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Offensive line: Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Offensive line: Trey Smith, Tennessee*

Offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Offensive line: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Placekicker: Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

All-purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Defensive line: LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Defensive line: Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

Defensive line: (tie) Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

Defensive line: (tie) Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Linebacker: Dylan Moses, Alabama*

Linebacker: K.J. Britt, Auburn

Linebacker: Nick Bolton, Missouri

Defensive back: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU*

Defensive back: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Defensive back: Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Defensive back: JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Punter: Max Duffy, Kentucky

* Unanimous choice

PRESEASON HONORS

Coach of the year: Dan Mullen, Florida

Player of the year: Najee Harris, Alabama

Newcomer of the year: K.J. Costello, Mississippi State