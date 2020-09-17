





Hallsville's softball team feasted on Moberly pitching Wednesday, collecting 18 base hits in a 16-2 rout of the Lady Spartans in non-league action played at Moberly.

Winning pitcher Littrell threw the first five innings and gave up four hits, two runs and struck out one. Cobb pitched the sixth inning.

Hallsville (7-1) led 4-2 after the first inning, added two runs in each of the next two frames as well as the fifth, and the final six runs arrived in the top of the sixth to end the game a little early.

Moberly's Kennedy Messer went 2-3 at the plate. Jade Mickle and Madison Bates also had a base hit.

Losing pitcher for the Lady Spartans (1-9) was starter Taylor Martin. In 5 1/3 innings of work the freshman hurler was tagged with 15 runs (9 earned), 17 hits, two walks and she struck out two batters. Messer was handed the softball to record the final two outs from the mound and she gave up one run and one hit.

Madison Softball

Emily Buck fanned 10 batters and pitched Madison to a 7-6 softball triumph Tuesday against Glasgow in Central Activities Conference play. She yielded six hits.

Halea Shaw tripled, singled and she drove in a pair of runs for Madison (2-3, 1-1 CAC). Savannah Cullom, Buck and Rylee Thomas all had two singles. Peyton Hook and Danielle Freels had one single apiece reported Lady Panthers coach Jon Link.

Madison was scheduled to celebrate Senior Night on Thursday when they hosted Sturgeon.

Moberly & Westran Golf

Both Westran and Moberly golfers competed Monday at separate locations in a 9-hole event that preceded their participation in the annual Westran Lady Hornets Golf Invitational that is held Sept. 15 at Moberly's Heritage Hills Golf Course.

Westran of Huntsville hosted Glasgow on Monday, and the Lady Hornets all-freshmen unit lost by a close 259-261 team score.

Vallie Schermerhorn of Westran emerged as the medalist of the day with a low score of 60 while Aleah Patwary finished in a three-way tie for second with a score of 64.

Meanwhile, Alesse Fray shot a 67, and both Faith Oliver and Kendra Downing shot a 70.

Glasgow results weer Cara Hackman and Whitney Hackman each turned in a 64, Allie Matthews scored 65, Darby Reynolds had 66 and Morgan Kaylor finished at 69.

Moberly Golfers

The Lady Spartans defeated Hannibal 247-262 Monday in a four-school event held at Mexico's Arthur Hills Golf Course. Both Fulton and Mexico did not have enough golfers to comprise a team score.

Lily Knipfel of Mexico carded the lowest score of 36.

Top score turned in by the Lady Spartans was a 54 by senior Marin Tadrus. Emma Barron shot a 60, Gia Jackson had 66 and Alaynee Hess finished with a 67.