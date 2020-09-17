





The Ss. Peter &Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team may have been down one set Wednesday night against Bueker Middle School out of Marshall.

But that didn’t stop the Lady Warriors from battling back in the next-two sets by the scores of 25-19 and 15-10 to win the match.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls started slow and with not much energy. "We were able to come back the next two sets to get the win," Griffin said. "We knew Marshall was going to be a challenge. Marshall has a good team. I’m sure they will be ready for us at their place. We will take the win and continue to work hard."

Mabry Caton had four aces, four assists, dour digs and one kill in the match for the Lady Warriors. Ellise Kirchner finished the match with seven assists, five aces and one kill while Delaney Rowlett added seven kills and two aces, Addison Johnson four digs and two aces, Riley Wilson four kills and one assist, Reagan Wilson with four digs, Randi Cottrell with one ace, one assist and one dig and Lauren Thompson with two kills.

Griffin said Reagan Wilson, the team’s libero, had a great night. "Her stats don’t show how many saves and the floor she covered tonight," Griffin said.

After Thursday’s match against Sweet Springs, the Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team will compete in the Sedalia Sacred Heart Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Ss. Peter &Paul will travel to Our Lady of Lourdes in Columbia for a match.