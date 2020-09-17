





The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team continued its string of home runs in a game Wednesday night on the road against the Mexico Lady Bulldogs.

After hitting five home runs Tuesday night in a 6-0 win over the Marshall Owls, the Lady Pirates came back Wednesday against Mexico with yet another dinger to beat Mexico 12-5.

Although it was just one home run, Boonville senior Brooke Eichelberger made the most of the opportunity with a three-run shot in the top half of the seventh to key a five run inning.

Eichelberger also doubled in the game to finish 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 7-3 on the season.

"Our bats definitely were on again tonight," said Boonville coach Christie Zoeller. "I think the great thing about this team is that we have people all up and down the lineup that can step up and get big hits. We had many different scoring opportunities tonight and our hitters did not disappoint.

"Defensively, we had one shaky inning where Mexico just dropped some bloop hits in. Abby (Pulliam) did a good job keeping her composure and came back in the sixth and seventh and shut them down."

In all, eight different players finished the game with at least one hit for Boonville. Junior Rachel Massa had her best game of the season with a three-hit night with three singles and one RBI. Alexis Albin, who homered twice on Tuesday against Marshall, finished the game with a single, double and three RBIs. Emma West also doubled and drove in two runs. West now leads the team with six doubles on the season. Alexis Trigg also had two hits with two singles while Abby Pulliam and Olivia Eichelberger added one single and one RBI each and Daylynn Baker with one single.

While finishing the game with a total 13 hits, it almost went for not after Mexico rallied from a 4-0 deficit after 4 1/2 with five runs in the bottom half of the fifth. Prior to the fifth, however, Boonville pretty much dominated the Bulldogs with one in the second and three again in the third.

However with just two innings to play and trailing 5-4, the Lady Pirates jumped back on top to stay with a three-run sixth inning to go up 7-5. Meanwhile, in the seventh, Boonville sent a total of nine batters to the plate in the inning and scored five runs to seal the victory.

Pulliam picked up the complete game victory for Boonville. While improving to 7-2 on the season, Pulliam struck out five batters and gave up five runs on two hits and one walk.

In the JV game, Mexico defeated Boonville 12-4.

Brooke Eichelberger took the loss for Boonville’s JV (5-3) by giving up 12 runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Lexie Maddex finished the game with two hits for Boonville, one being a double. Faith Mesik also had two hits while Josie Widel doubled and drove in two runs. Becky Evans had one double and one RBI while Gracey Rose added one single and one RBI and Carlie Bishop with one single.