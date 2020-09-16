





The Boonville Pirates soccer team is getting closer to picking up that first win of the 2020 season.

In a road game Tuesday night against the Battle Spartans, the Pirates fell just short by a score of 3-2.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-4 overall, head coach Kaz Hazell said the Pirates conceded all three goals in the first half.

"Battle was playing with a formation that the boys were not used to seeing,"Hazell said. "We were able to communicate this to them and they were able to get the clean sheet for the second half. Jimi Barbarotta scored both of our goals from breakaways straight to the net. With a couple guys gone and a couple out for injury, we had to pull more from the bench. Monteer being one of them played very well.

"He was able to step into the role that needed to be filled and worked hard every minute he was on the field. Ryan Jones got to see his first varsity minutes in the goal due to an injury and was able to help keep our clean sheet for the second half. Overall, it was a very gritty game and the boys were able to play through it. This was our best game of the season so far."

Boonville trailed Battle 3-1 at the half, with the Spartans scoring all three goals at the 10, 17 and 34 minute mark. The Pirates first goal came at the 36 minute mark on an assist from Kameron Desmond to Jimi Barbarotta. Barbarotta then scored his second goal at the 49 minute mark on an assist from Trevor Firman.

Battle finished the match with 16 shot attempts and nine shots on goal while Boonville had only four shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Junior goalie Gage Allison had 14 saves in the match.

Battle also had five fouls in the match compared to just one for Boonville. Boonville and Battle also had one booking each.

After a match against the Marshall Owls on Thursday, the Boonville Pirates soccer team will host its first tournament ever on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19 at the Boonville city soccer fields at Boonville High School.