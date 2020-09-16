





The New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team finally had one go its ways Tuesday night at home against the Cairo Bearcats.

After three straight losses by just one run, New Franklin turned the table Tuesday night against the Bearcats by rallying from a 2-0 deficit after 5 1/2 with four runs in the bottom half of the sixth for a 4-2 victory.

As for the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team, they weren’t so fortunate while losing by the same identical score to Cairo.

New Franklin baseball coach Erich Gerding said after the game that he was extremely proud of this group.

"We came back once again, but this time we got a lead and held on," Gerding said. "Caleb (Hull) did a great job on the mound once again and got out of a few jams early. We had a lot of good at bats throughout the entire game up and down the lineup, but in the sixth we got a few in a row. These guys are doing the things we constantly preach and it is paying off. Again, just very proud of this group against a very tough and talented opponent."

While the win improved New Franklin’s record to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the CAC, Gerding will be the first to admit that it wasn’t easy. Cairo led 2-0 going into the bottom half of the sixth after scoring one run in each of the fourth and six innings of play. However, in the bottom half of the sixth, New Franklin picked the perfect time for a rally by clawing its way back with four runs to go up 4-2.

The Bearcats never got any closer while failing to score in the top half of the seventh.

Caleb Hull picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin while Keaton Eads recorded the save. Taylor took the loss for Cairo. Hull started the game and pitched the first-six innings and gave up just two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Eads then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one walk. Meanwhile, for Cairo, Taylor pitched all six innings and issued four runs on 10 hits while striking out nine batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Cairo 10-7, with Connor Wilmsmeyer and Tanner Bishop each going 2-for-3 with a single, double. Wilmsmeyer also drove in one run. Tysen Dowell finished the game with a double and one RBI while Sam Marshall added one double, Keaton Eads and Caleb Hull each with one single and one RBI and and Owen Armentrout and Colten Collyott each with one single.

For Cairo, Huntsman finished the game with two hits and drove in one. Wilson doubled and drove in one run while Head, Holman, Harman and Davis each had one single.

As for the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs, they trailed from the first inning on against Cairo while giving up one run in each of the first-two innings and two again in the third.

New Franklin scored both of its run in the bottom half of the third.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said he would like to play the first-two innings over against Cairo. "They put a lot of pressure on our defense, leading to all four of their runs," Dowell said. "Their pitcher did a really good job by keeping our hitters off-balance."

The loss dropped New Franklin to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the CAC.

Callahan picked up the win in the circle for Cairo while Alexia Sprick took the loss for New Franklin. Callahan pitched all seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out five batters. Sprick, meanwhile, pitched the entire seven innings for the Lady Bulldogs and allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Zenker led all hitters in the game for Cairo with two singles. Callahan finished the game with a double and two RBIs while Taylor added one single.

For New Franklin, Abby Maupin went 2-for-3 with two singles while Alexia Sprick added one single and one RBI, Carly Dorson and Addy Salmon each with one single and Izy Matney with one RBI.