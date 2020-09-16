





The New Franklin boys and girls varsity and middle school cross-country teams competed in the Father Tolton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Columbia.

New Franklin cross-country coach Kelsey Beeler said both the high school and middle school teams performed very well considering the conditions of the course due to weather.

"The high school team ran a 5k and our best runner that day was Mallori Burnett who finished in 22nd place with a time of 23:57," Beeler said. "Our middle school girls and boys both had great times as well as I had a few running in their first ever cross-country meets. This meet was a little different than our first meet in Marshall because it was only 1.5 miles. For the girls, Lilly Chitwood medaled in 9th place with a time of 11:05. On the boys side our top two runners were Landon Shaw and Lane Hackman."

In the varsity meet, Mallori Burnett had the highest finish for New Franklin in 22nd place in a time of 23 minutes and 57 seconds. Doug Creason turned in the fastest time for the Bulldogs in 21:21, which was good enough for 29th place in the boys division. Logan Pierce, meanwhile, finished in 44th place in a time of 28:55.

In the middle school race, Lilly Chitwood brought home a medal by placing ninth overall in a time of 11:05. Stella Matyas finished 27th overall in 12:33 while Skylar Greenwood placed 37th in 15:11 and Lydia Burnett in 41st place in 16:01.

In the boys middle school race, Landon Shaw finished in 24th place in 10:34. Lane Hackman placed 29th overall in 10:49, followed by Caden Schlotzhauer in 33rd place in 11:21, Alexander McGruder in 38th place in 11:39 and Cooper McGruder in 42nd place in 12:11.

Salisbury JHInvitational

Monday, Sept. 14

The New Franklin boys and girls junior high cross-country teams were well represented during the Salisbury Junior High Invitational on Monday.

With a total of 10 boys and girls competing in the meet, the Lillian Chitwood once again led the Bulldogs by placing 15th overall in a time of 17:23.6.

For the New Franklin boys, Landon Shaw finished the 3,500 meter run in a time of 16:20.26 while Lane Hackman placed 27th overall in 16:28.8. Caden Schlotzhauer turned in a time of 17:13.66 to finish in 36th place, followed by Nolan McGowan in 40th place in 17:21.81, Cooper McGruder in 50th place in 18:24.64 and Braden Peek in 62nd place in 20:17.25.

A total of 72 boys participated in the race.

In the final team standings for the boys, Southern Boone finished first with 28 points. Kirksville placed second with 39 points while Atlanta took third with 64 points, Salisbury fourth with 112 points and New Franklin fifth with 116 points.

Following Chitwood’s time for the New Franklin girls were Stella Matyas in 35th place in 19:47.4, Skylar Greenwood in 50th place in 23:10.46 and Lydia Burnett in 55th place in 25:26.05.

A total of 64 girls participated in the race.

Southern Boone girls also took home the trophy with 30 points while Kirksville finished second with 47, St. Mary’s third with 73 and Harrisburg fourth with 82.