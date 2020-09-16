





The LSE Lady Pirates eighth grade volleyball team fell in two straight sets on the road Tuesday night against Hallsville 12-25 and 13-25.

LSE volleyball coach Jamie Boyd said the team had some bright spots in the match as players are still learning movements on the floor. "We are seeing our setters become more vocal and our hitters lining up for better connections," Boyd said. "While we still struggle with floor movement and placement at times, we are working hard to make our corrections and return the ball smoothly."

Kendall Rhorer led the Lady Pirates with two digs along with one kill on one attack attempt and one service point with one ace. Hailey Platt had a team-high three kills on one attack attempt and one service point while Mariah Payne added two kills on one attack attempt, one assist and one service point, Kaila Dillender with two service points with one ace and one dig, Kailee Austin with two service points with two aces and Kylee Hopkins with two service points with one ace.

LSE will travel to Marshall for a match on Thursday, Sept. 17 and then return home for a match on Monday, Sept. 21 against Blair Oaks starting at 5:30 p.m.