





Chalk one up for Boonville sophomore golfer Zoey Lang for leading the Lady Pirates to a second place finish Tuesday during the Marshall Invitational.

Although the Lady Pirates were short-handed to start the tournament, Lang appeared to be at her best finishing second overall with a 13-over par 85.

Kassidy Hull of Eldon captured the individual championship with a 1-over par 73.

In the final-team standings, Sedalia Sacred Heart captured the championship with a score of 381. Boonville finished second with a score of 417, followed by Cole Camp at 434, Marshall at 458 and Eldon at 461.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said this was the first time the girls have played this course.

The tournament was held at Stone Hedge Golf Club in Marshall.

"The greens were extremely fast and the course has a lot of sand traps," VanderLinden said. "Both of these took a while for the girls to get used to play. We finished second overall but this is something I hope to improve on once we get our full varsity team back."

After Lang’s score of 85, Caten Lucchesi of Sacred Heart finished third overall with a score of 87 while Leah Weaver of Marshall and Addy Trammell of Sacred Heart tied for fourth with a 18 hole score of 91.

Lang had nine pars and four bogeys on the day for the Lady Pirates while Hannah LeGrant finished the tournament with a score of 106 with one par and four bogeys, Carlie Daniel with a score of 107 with one par and four bogeys and Julianne Bromagen with a score of 119.

The Lady Pirates, 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County Conference, will travel to Osage for their first road match of the season on Thursday against Osage and Eldon at Osage National. Then, on Monday, Sept. 21, Boonville will host the California Pintos at Hail Ridge Golf Course starting at 4 p.m.