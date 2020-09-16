





The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team showed what they were made of Tuesday night on the road against the Higginsville Huskers.

After finishing second over the weekend in the Lady Pirate Open, Boonville came back with another dominating performance by recording wins in seven of the nine matches for a 7-2 victory.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the girls came out strong with four solid wins in a row at the top three varsity doubles and the No. 1 JV doubles team. "The pace of the ball was a bit slower so the girls had to figure out how to play at their speed instead of their opponents,"Harvey said. "Their opponents put up a good fight with a lot of volleys back and forth, but overall our girls had more stamina and ball placement, which led to all the varsity doubles wins. This was a good team win tonight and I hope it drives them for a tougher match against Fulton on Thursday."

It didn’t hurt that Boonville started the night with three straight wins in doubles. The No. 1 team of Emma Neidig and Molly Amos improved to 3-1 on the season by beating the team of Jordyn Howard and Cordella Morgan 8-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Arjiana Webster and Abigail Pannell also improved to 3-1 on the season by beating the team of Audrey Phillips and Elizabeth Ratliff 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Kate Schneringer and Hailey James won 8-3 over the team of Savannah Twyman and Madi Denton to remain unbeaten on the season in three matches.

Boonville also dominated the first-two matches in singles, with Neidig winning over Howard 8-2 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Amos also prevailed over Morgan in a tiebreak 8-8 (7-4) to remain unbeaten in four matches at the No. 2 slot.

However, at the No. 3 singles position, Webster dropped a tough match against Phillips 8-4.

The Lady Pirates would come back and win the next two matches at No. 4 and 5 singles, with Pannell beating Ratliff 8-3 and Schneringer prevailing over Twyman by the same identical score. Pannell improved to 3-2 on the season with the win while Schneringer raised her season record to 3-1.

Meanwhile, at No. 5 singles, James fell to Denton in another tight match 8-4.

In JV action, the No. 1 doubles team of Lilli Hendrix and Alyssa Fitzgerald won their match 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Jordyn Williamson and Emily Baker fell 6-4. Meanwhile, at No. 3 JV doubles, the team of Alexa Martin and Haylie Mendez/Ravyn Rand fell by a score of 6-3.