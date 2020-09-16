





The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in three sets Tuesday night at home against the Russellville Indians 15-25, 13-25 and 12-25.

The Lady Dragons, dropping to 0-4 on the season, will host the Calvary Lutheran Lions in a conference match on Thursday, Sept. 24th starting at 6 p.m.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the loss to Russellville was disappointing because he honestly felt like the team should have won the match. "We blew a 11-3 lead in the first set, which is very frustrating," Ray said. "Again, we were missing girls and had to play people out of their rotation, but I didn’t think it would have the impact it did in the game. We had some really good volleys and kept ourselves in the game for a bit, but overall couldn’t cover the spread."

Madison Brown led the Lady Dragons with seven service points with three aces along with one kill on four attack attempts, one block and one dig.

Bella Vaca finished the match with nine assists and three service points while Alyssa Welch added four digs, two kills and one service point, Madelynn Myers with three digs, two attack attempts and one service point, Lexi Hein with four digs and two attack attempts, Kelcy Mullett with two service points and two digs, Maddie Brandes with four attack attempts and one block and Hailey Milne with two attack attempts and one dig.

LSE lady spikers drop 2 against Hallsville

The LSE Lady Pirates eighth grade volleyball team fell in two straight sets on the road Tuesday night against Hallsville 12-25 and 13-25.

LSE volleyball coach Jamie Boyd said the team had some bright spots in the match as players are still learning movements on the floor. "We are seeing our setters become more vocal and our hitters lining up for better connections," Boyd said. "While we still struggle with floor movement and placement at times, we are working hard to make our corrections and return the ball smoothly."

Kendall Rhorer led the Lady Pirates with two digs along with one kill on one attack attempt and one service point with one ace. Hailey Platt had a team-high three kills on one attack attempt and one service point while Mariah Payne added two kills on one attack attempt, one assist and one service point, Kaila Dillender with two service points with one ace and one dig, Kailee Austin with two service points with two aces and Kylee Hopkins with two service points with one ace.

LSE will travel to Marshall for a match on Thursday, Sept. 17 and then return home for a match on Monday, Sept. 21 against Blair Oaks starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sports

Calendar

Saturday, Sept. 19

Boonville cross-country at Fulton, 10:30 a.m.

Boonville Soccer Tournament, TBA.

Boonville tennis in Osage Tournament, TBA.

New Franklin cross-country in Santa Fe Trail Days 5Krun, 9 a.m.