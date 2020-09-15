





Who would have predicted that the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team would set a record for most home runs in a single game Monday night against the Marshall Owls.

But not only did the Lady Pirates set a record for home runs in a game with five, the Lady Pirates also set a record with four different players with home runs in a single game.

Add it up and it’s no wonder Boonville defeated Marshall 6-0 to improve to 6-3 on the season, which matches the win total for all of the 2019 season.

"I think tonight we did a good job keeping our weight back and finding good pitches to hit," said Boonville coach Christie Zoeller. "We struggled being patient at the plate and tonight everyone did a great job with this. This was definitely our most complete game of the season. Pitching, hitting, fielding, everything was as close to perfection as we have been this season.

With a game at Mexico on Wednesday and Blair Oaks at home on Thursday, the Lady Pirates couldn’t be hitting their stride at any better time.

The same could be true for sophomore pitcher Abby Pulliam. While picking up the complete-game victory against Marshall, Pulliam struck out eight batters and gave up just four hits and two walks to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Zoeller said Pulliam pitched an amazing game. "Her pitches were moving well and she really kept their batters off balance."

Of course it was just the opposite in the first inning as Pulliam left the ball over the plate. As a result, the Lady Owls had two of their four hits in the inning and loaded the bases.

Luckily, Pulliam was able to get out of the jam and allowed just two hits for the rest of the game with two doubles in the third inning.

As for the Lady Pirates, they couldn’t have started any better as senior Kourtney Kendrick led off the game with a blast to center field-her first of the season. Then, in the second inning, Alexis Albin hit the first of her two home runs in the game with a solo shot to left to extend the lead to 2-0.

Of course the Lady Pirates weren’t done with the long ball. After a scoreless third and fourth inning, Boonville went yard again-twice to be exact-with a lead off home run to center to lead off the inning by Baker to make it 3-0. Three batters later, Pulliam hit her first home run of the season with a two-run blast to center to push the lead to 5-0. Albin then hit her second home run of the game with a solo shot to center to put the Lady Pirates on top 6-0.

The home run by Baker was her third of the season while Albin now has two on the season and Kendrick and Pulliam each with one.

Albin also had her best game to date against Marshall by finishing 3 for 3 at the plate with a single, two home runs and two RBIs. Pulliam was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBIs while Rachel Massa added two singles, Kourtney Kendrick and Daylynn Baker each with a home run and one RBI and Emma West with one double.

For Marshall, Abbie Marshall went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Kailei Allen also doubled in the game.

MaKenna Parker took the loss in the circle for Marshall by giving up six runs on 10 hits and six walks. Parker also had five strikeouts in the game.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Marshall 13-0 in four innings.

The Lady Pirates JV, improving to 5-2 on the season, opened the game with three in the first and then sent nine runs across in the second and one again in the third.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the team played well. "We kept our heads in the game, saw the ball well and found strikes to hit,"Pendergraft said. "Emma West and Brooke Eichelberger pitched great for us. Emma had eight strikeouts on the night. Our defense stayed in the game communicating to one another and playing sure handed when a ball came their way. We had no errors on defense tonight. Faith Mesik and Jordyn Fuemmeler both went 2 for 2 with two singles."

Emma West picked up the win in the circle for Boonville while Brooke Eichelberger pitched one inning in relief. West pitched the first-three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up just two walks. Eichelberger then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit while striking out one batter.

Boonville’s JV also out-hit Marshall 10-1, with Jordyn Fuemmeler going 2-for-2 with two singles and four RBIs. Josie Widel was 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs while Faith Mesik added two singles and one RBI, Becky Evans with one single and two RBIs, Carlie Bishop with one single and one RBI, Alison Eichelberger and Brooke Eichelberger each with one single and Gracey Rose with one RBI.