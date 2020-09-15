





New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball coach Ross Dowell was all smiles Monday night after a rare doubleheader sweep against the Slater Wildcats and Brunswick Wildcats.

By beating Slater 12-1 and Brunswick 10-4, the Lady Bulldogs also their best offensive performance of the season by exploding for 22 runs in two games. They also finished the night with 24 hits to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the CAC.

"The girls responded well," Dowell said. "The top of the lineup really hit well. Sophia Held got her first career pitching win in the second game and the defense was solid behind her. In the first game, Alexia Sprick would have had her best game this season if not for the four walks in the first-two innings. But even then she gave up just two hits."

The Lady Bulldogs also led from start to finish in both games. In Game 1, New Franklin jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first and then sent two runs across in the second and six again in the fourth. Meanwhile, in the nightcap, the Lady Bulldogs again jumped out on top with three runs in the first. Except this time, Brunswick had an answer with three runs in the top half of the third to tie the game at 3-all. The Wildcats never got any closer as New Franklin came back with four runs in the bottom half of the fourth and one again in the fifth for the win.

As for Sprick, the senior hurler struck out six batters in five innings and allowed just one run on two hits and four walks.

New Franklin also had the bats come alive in the game against Slater with 11 hits. Abby Maupin finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, triple and one RBI. Kayce Hundley also had two hits with a single, home run and four RBIs while Izy Matney added a single, double and two RBIs, Carly Dorson with two singles, Annie Benner with one double and one RBI, Kaylen Sprick with one double and one RBI, Sophia Held with one single and two RBIs and Alexia Sprick with one RBI.

Lemmon and Cortez each had one single for Slater.

Newman took the loss in the circle for Slater by giving up 12 runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

In the second game, Held picked up the complete-game victory by giving up just four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Brunswick 13-4, with Hundley going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Maupin was also 3-for-4 with two singles and one double while Matney added three singles and one RBI, Alexia Sprick with a single, double and two RBIs, Jayna Matthews with one double, Benner with one single and four RBIs and Addy Salmon with one RBI.

Haston took the loss in the circle for Brunswick by giving up five runs on six hits in three innings. She also had five strikeouts.

Adams and Zeilstra each doubled in the game for Brunswick while Riley and Sims added one single each.