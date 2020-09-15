





The Boonville Pirates JV football team dropped to 1-2 on the season by losing to the Southern Boone Eagles Monday night in Ashland 48-6.

The Pirates JV trailed Southern Boone 42-0 at the half and then after a scoreless third quarter came back with its only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a 37 yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Dakota Troost to sophomore wide receiver Connor Acton with 6:38 left.

The loss dropped Boonville to 1-2 on the season.

"Our kids showed a lot of heart and never gave up," said Boonville JV coach Seth Brimer. "Unfortunately for us after a few mistakes we found ourselves down 21 quickly and early. We will get back at it this week and work on our technique and schemes and get ready for Blair Oaks this upcoming Monday."

Troost finished the game 2 for 4 in the passing department for 40 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Drew Rhorer, meanwhile, completed 1 of 4 passes for 1 yard with one interception.

Acton’s 37 yard catch for a touchdown led all receivers for Boonville. Xavier Flippin had one catch for 3 yards and Troost one catch for 1 yards.

As for rushing yards, Flippin finished the game with 15 carries for 53 yards while Troost had four carries for 27 yards.

On defense, Flippin led all tacklers with three solo stops and five assisted tackles for a total of eight.

Huston Force and Connor Acton each had seven tackles in the game while Eli Stock added five tackles, Trent Maxwell and Drake Cottrell each with four tackles and one tackle for a loss, Zane Watring also with four tackles, Gabe Brimer with three tackles, Ross Brackman, Abram Taylor and Gage Hodges with two tackles each and Chander Stonecipher with one tackle.

Trent Maxwell also had one fumble recovery and one caused fumble for the Pirates.

The Boonville Pirates football team will host Blair Oaks on Monday, Sept. 21 at Gene Reagan field starting at 6 p.m.