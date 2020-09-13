





The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team didn’t place first as a team nor did they have anyone in the top five Friday during the 5th Annual Lady Pirate Classic at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

But considering of the 14 teams competing in the tournament, Boonville finished third only behind Blair Oaks and Osage in the final team standings.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said it was a perfect day for the tournament.

"We had 14 schools and 78 golfers competing,"VanderLinden said. "The tournament is different from most tournaments. The athletes play partner golf for the entire 18 holes. Each group of golfers play six holes scramble, six holes shamble and six holes of best ball. This was the first tournament for the girls for the season.

"We also celebrated senior day with our one senior-Julianne Bromagen. She has played all four years and will be a three-year letterwinner. She has done a lot for the younger girls throughout her career. Hopefully, she will continue to contribute throughout the rest of the season."

In the final team standings, Blair Oaks captured first with a team score of 253. Osage finished second with a score of 261, followed by Boonville at 268, Battle at 282 and Duchense at 300.

As for the individual medalists, the team of Kassidy Hull of Kylie Kliethermes of Eldon finished first with an even par 71.

The team of Lilly Knippel and Kennedi Rowe of Mexico finished second with a score of 72, followed by the teams of Hannah Maschoff and Clara Koppin of Osage and Madison Kolb and Elliott Hull of Blair Oaks tied for third with a score of 76, the team of Sophia Sindlinger and Zoey Jones of Osage in fourth place with a score of 80 and the team of Kassidy Warren and Hayley Sapp of Southern Boone in fifth place with a score of 84.

As for Boonville golfers, the team of Zoey Lang and Leah Ziegelbein finished the tournament with a score of 86 with six pars and seven bogeys. The team of Hannah LeGrant and Julianne Bromagen placed second for the Lady Pirates with a score of 89 with six pars and eight bogeys, while the team of Rayghan Skoufos and Carlie Daniel carded a score of 93 with three pars and eight bogeys and the team of Alexis Schnetzler, Makenna Campbell and Azalya Kluck with a score of 104 with six pars and seven bogeys.