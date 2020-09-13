





The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team finishes second out of four teams while competing in the annual Lady Pirate Open Saturday at the high school tennis courts.

While delaying the tournament approximately one hour due to wet courts, head coach Melissa Harvey said once the teams started playing the tournament ran as smoothly as possible.

In the final team standings, Moberly finished first with a record of 3-0 while Boonville placed second at 2-1, Osage third at 1-2 and Fulton fourth at 0-3.

As for individual play, No. 1 singles player Emma Neidig finished first overall with a record of 3-0. Senior Molly Amos placed third at the No. 2 singles position at 1-2. Meanwhile, in doubles, the No. 1 doubles team of Arjiana Webster and Abby Pannell finished fourth at 0-3 while the No. 2 doubles team of Kate Schneringer and Hailey James placed second with a record of 1-2.

Harvey said Neidig and Amos started the day with singles play, followed by the doubles teams. "Neidig was on fire today," Harvey said. "She took strong leads on all three of her opponents and kept them to bring home a first place medal for the No. 1 singles position."

Neidig pretty much cake-walked her way through the bracket by beating both Moberly and Fulton 8-1 and Osage 8-2.

As for Amos, Harvey said she was slow to start but by her final match knew what she needed to do to secure herself a win for the day.

"She battled her way through a tough match against Osage until the very end, but just couldn’t get two in a row to get on top of the score to finish it up," Harvey said. "In her final match of the day against Fulton, she came out strong in the beginning with good form on her strokes, which led to a significant win."

Amos also had some tough matches, losing to Moberly 8-4 in the opening round and 8-6 to Osage in the second round. Meanwhile, in the final match, Amos defeated her opponent from Fulton 8-3.

As for doubles, Harvey said Webster and Pannell had a rough day, but gained knowledge on what they need to fix in order to be successful in future matches. "This week they are going to work on communicating on the court and being more consistent in their strategic placement of the ball,"Harvey said.

Harvey added that Schneringer and James ended their day in a three way tie with Osage and Fulton but due to having the least points given away for the day, they came home with a second place finish.

"Overall, these two just need to work on their confidence in their play and moving to the ball better,"Harvey said. "Although they didn’t put the wins on the score board, they did battle well against Osage and Fulton with good communication on the court."

Schneringer and James won their final match against Osage 8-4.