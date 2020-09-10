





The LSE Pirates seventh and eighth grade football teams kicked off the 2020 season in winning fashion Wednesday night at Gene Reagan field.

While the LSE Pirates seventh grade football team defeated Sedalia Smith-Cotton 14-6, the Pirates eighth grade team prevailed over Hallsville 8-6.

In the seventh grade game, LSE Pirates football coach Curtis Walk said the kids came out ready to play. "It was a hard-hitting game with a lot of speed on the field,"Walk said. "Our kids found a way to fight adversity and come out on top."

With no score in the first-two quarters, LSE outscored Sedalia Smith-Cotton 8-6 in the third quarter and then added another touchdown in the fourth.

Braylon Ellison led the Pirates with 15 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown. Cash Leonard, meanwhile, finished the game 2-for-4 passing for 10 yards while rushing seven times for 92 yards and one score. Brad Norbury had seven carries for 26 yards and hauled in one pass for 10 yards while RJ Carney had two carries for 14 yards and Clayton Schuster two carries for 12 yards.

Ellison also had 13 solo tackles and two assists to lead the Pirates. Leonard finished the game with eight solo tackles while Norbury added six solo tackles, Darrin Leonard three solo tackles and three assists, Baylor Jackson three solo tackles and two assists, Brody Porter and RJ Carney each with four solo tackles and Carter Felten with three solo stops.

In the eighth grade game, Boonville and Hallsville did all of their scoring in the third quarter. The only difference is that the Pirates scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion while Hallsville scored just six points.

Walk said the boys battled all game against Hallsville. "We had a lot of mistakes, but we found a way to win in a hard-fought game,"Walk said.

Rhad Leathers led the Pirates with 22 carries for 101 yards while completing 1 of 4 passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Cooper Pfeiffer, meanwhile, finished the Pirates with 10 carries for 32 yards while hauling in one pass for 22 yards and one touchdown. Isaac Watring had one carry for 12 yards while Evan Bishop added three carries for 5 yards.

On defense, Leathers had 16 solo stops and three assisted tackles. Pfeiffer added nine solos and three assists while Max Rapp had four solos and two assists, Bishop six solos and Collin Cramer and Gabe Medeiros each with four solo stops.