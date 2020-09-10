





Boonville seniors Kourtney Kendrick and Daylynn Baker combined for five of the teams 12 hits to lead the Lady Pirates past Sedalia Smith-Cotton 13-2 Wednesday night in Sedalia.

The Lady Pirates, improving to 4-3 on the season, trailed Smith-Cotton 2-0 after the first inning before rallying back with 13 unanswered runs for the rest of the game for the win.

Boonville plated four in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the seventh for the win.

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said this was a fantastic game to be a part of. "Abby (Pulliam)came in in the second and did great by keeping their batters off balance,"Zoeller said. "We were also error free on defense and came up with some big plays behind our pitcher. Our bats also came alive tonight at the right time. We were hitting the ball hard, getting bunts down, and we were very aggressive in the bases. This was a good complete game."

Sophomore pitcher Abby Pulliam also picked up the win in relief for Boonville. Emma West started the game and pitched one inning, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters. Pulliam then came in and pitched six innings in relief and allowed no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three.

Hester took the loss for Smith-Cotton.

As for Kendrick, the senior standout finished the game 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI. Baker was 2-for-5 with two triples and three RBIs while Olivia Eichelberger, Emma West and Rachel Massa added one single and one RBI each and Brooke Eichelberger, Jordyn Fuemmeler, Alexis Trigg and Abby Pulliam each with one single.

For Sedalia, Hamsher doubled and drove in one run.

Boonville also won the JV game against Smith-Cotton 16-2.

The Lady Pirates, improving to 3-2 overall, opened the game with five runs and then sent two runs across in the second, five again in the fourth and three in the fifth. Smith-Cotton scored one run in each of the third and fourth innings of play.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls came out strong offensively. "We were selective and swung at good pitches, and were heads up on the bases," Pendergraft said. "Our defense was also stronger, as we backed each other up and cut down on our errors. Daylynn Baker hit a shot over the left-center field fence."

Kendrick pitched the first-three innings to pick up the win while Rachel Massa threw one inning in relief.

Gracey Rose went 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Olivia Eichelberger was 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI while Jordyn Fuemmeler, Kourtney Kendrick and Becky Evans added two singles and one RBI each, Faith Mesik with two singles, Daylynn Baker with a home run and three RBIs, Carlie Bishop with one double and one RBI and Rachel Massa with one single.

Nations took the loss in the circle and also finished the game with a double and one RBI.