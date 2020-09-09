





Boonville sophomore Madison Smith led the Lady Pirates with 14 service points with three aces along with three blocks in a three set victory over Centralia Tuesday night in Centralia.

The Lady Pirates, improving to 2-1 on the season, defeated the Panthers 25-7, 25-16 and 25-22 for their second three set win in three matches.

Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball coach Dina Herzog said set 1 was just about flawless.

"We served well, passed well and ran a quicker offense," Herzog said. "We set the pace and ran with it. Meanwhile, in sets 2 and 3, we missed too many serves. We played relaxed and Centralia went up 5-0. Our out of system serve-receive didn’t allow us to generate an offense. They dinked the ball several times and we were standing up. In set 3, we were up 20-10 and let them cut it back to 20-19. We couldn’t focus and had a hard time finishing strong. We played a much slower match that was controlled by Centralia. A win is always nice as long as we dig deep to fix our mistakes. Blair Oaks will take advantage of our weaknesses so we will clean this up at practice tomorrow. Sophi Waibel played very well at the net and served well."

In addition to leading the team in serves and blocks, Smith also had three kills on 12 attack attempts and one dig.

Addison Brownfield finished the match with 17 assists, 14 digs, nine service points with five aces and five kills on 13 attack attempts.

Jodie Bass had 12 digs, eight service points with two aces, seven kills on 16 attack attempts and one block while Sophi Waibel added seven service points with two aces, five kills on nine attack attempts, one block and one dig, Kennedy Renfrow with six service points with three aces and 11 digs, Nora Morris with four service points with one ace, 11 assists, seven kills on 27 attack attempts and two digs, Genae Hodge with two kills on six attack attempts, Lillian Rohrbach with two kills on four attack attempts, Payton Luscombe with two kills on two attack attempts and Hope Mesik with two digs.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Centralia in two sets 25-14 and 25-7.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls played amazing. "They worked hard and earned this win," Herzog said. "Everyone of them contributed. This team has so much potential and I can’t wait to see how the rest of the season plays out."

Molly Schuster led the JV Lady Pirates with 11 service points with one ace and one kill. Kylee Turner had eight service points with three kills along with seven assists while Addy Nichols added eight kills and three service points with one ace, Addie Hubach with three service points with three aces, three kills and three digs, Cassidy Bishop with three service points with two aces and one assist, Abby Fuemmeler with two service points with one ace and three assists, Ashlen Homan with two service points and one dig, Genae Hodge with three kills and Kinley Fox with two kills.

In the JV C-team match, Boonville won in two straight sets against Centralia 25-12 and 25-13.

Boonville JV C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls were able to really focus on fundamentals these two games. "I enjoyed watching the girls having fun," Lowe said. "Ava Parman and Heather Hall both played really smart. Cassidy Bishop led the team in assists with 11 and three aces. She continues to improve and I love her leadership on the court. Claire Witting continues to develop good defensive skills and I know I can count on her in the back row. Claire led us in digs with six."

Ava Parman finished the match with 14 service points with two aces and one kill. Heather Hall had 10 service points with three aces, two kills and one assist while Molly Schuster added five service points, three kills, three digs and one assist, Cassidy Bishop with 11 assists, four service points with three aces, one kill and one dig, Ava Esser with four service points, three digs and two kills, Claire Witting with six digs and one kill, Twelva Mason with three kills and Kinley Fox with two kills.