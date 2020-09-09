





The Boonville Pirates soccer team can take away several positives from Tuesday night’s match against the Fulton Hornets.

While the Pirates fell to the Hornets 2-1 in overtime to drop to 0-3 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said this was a very tough loss for the team to take.

"When there are lots of points in the game, where it could have been yours, it eats at you more than normal," James said. "This game was a wave of ups and downs for the boys. Intensity was great at some points but lacked at other times. Something we need to work on most is our urgency and everything else will follow. We connected more forward passes than we have in previous games, but there is still more to be improved on. It was good to see the boys connect through the whole field and I think gave them confidence. I know the boys can do it and I believe in them 100 percent. There is lots of stuff to take away from this game. It is tough losing in overtime, but the boys will be ready to get back to work and learn."

For starters, the Pirates improved for the simple fact that they scored their first goal of the season at the 13 minute mark on an unassisted goal by senior Jimi Barbarotta.

That goal by Barbarotta snapped a scoreless streak that span 172 minutes.

Unfortunately for Boonville, they were unable to keep up the offense as Fulton came back and tied the game at the 67 minute mark. Then, after both teams battled on both ends of the field for the next 13 minutes, Fulton came back and scored the go ahead goal at the 87 minute mark in overtime or the victory.

Fulton also finished the match with 22 shot attempts and six shots on goal while Boonville had six shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Junior goalie Gage Allison had 11 saves in the game.

Boonville and Fulton each had 12 fouls in over 80 minutes of soccer.

The Boonville Pirates soccer team will travel to Columbia to take on the Battle Spartans on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The game will start at 5 p.m.