





Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball coach George Monk said the Lady Tigers are continuing to move toward their team goals for the season after falling to Community R-6 20-1 in three innings Tuesday night in Pilot Grove.

While the Lady Tigers dropped to 0-3 on the season, Monk said as a coach he needs to do a better job getting the players more consistent in their positions defensively.

Community R-6 led Pilot Grove 2-0 after the first and 8-0 after two. Meanwhile, in the third, the Trojans broke the game wide open with 12 runs to extend the lead to 20-0. The Lady Tigers came back with their only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the fourth with four singles to avoid the shutout.

Monk said he made some defensive switches that proved to be impactful to the defense.

"Our very young outfielders had their best game of the year," Monk said. "Offensively we are getting better at bats and are putting the ball in play. We still need to improve on base running but even at that once we get on base, our players are making good things happen. We put pressure on the defense with some very good base running. Marci Lammers has proven to be a very aggressive and excellent base runner.

"Our girls are a great bunch who really support each other and want success for each other. It is my job to build on this and transfer that support to the field of play."

Angel picked up the win in the circle for Community while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Lammers pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed 20 runs on seven hits and 16 walks. Grace Phillips then came in and pitched 1/3 inning and gave up no runs, no hits and no walks.

Community also out-hit Pilot Grove 7-4, with Angel going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Glasgow doubled and drove in two runs.

For Pilot Grove, Kaitlyn Maggard went 1-for-1 with a single and one RBI. Marci Lammers, Danae Lammers and Grace Peterson each had one single.

Hickman 3rd Annual Varsity VB Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 12

Pool A, Court 1

1. Hickman; 2. Capital City; 3. St. Clair

Pool B, Court 2

4. Mexico; 5. Fatima; 6. Smithville

Pool C, Court 3

7. Linn; 8. Boonville; 9. Marshfield

Court 1

1-2

2-3

1-3

1-4

4-7

1-7

Court 2

4-5

5-6

4-6

2-5

5-8

2-8

Court 3

7-8

8-9

7-9

3-6

6-9

3-9

Note: At the conclusion of pool play matches there will be an 8-team single elimination tournament. Bracket play will consist of best 2 of 3 to 25 points.

Seedings for play matches will be determined by: win/loss record, 2 head to head, 3 head to head point differential, 4 total point differential. Medals and team trophy will be awarded to first place. Team trophy will be awarded to second place and third place.