





Getting off to a good start was of the upmost importance going into Tuesday night’s match against the Knob Noster Panthers.

Little did Boonville girls tennis coach Melissa Harvey know that the Lady Pirates would take her words to heart by recording six straight wins in singles and three straight in doubles for a 9-0 victory.

The win improved Boonville’s season record to 2-2 overall.

"Tonight was an easier win for most of our games within the match," Harvey said. "Knob Noster definitely didn’t go out without a fight though. Our girls had to endure some long points in order to obtain their wins for the night."

In all, the Lady Pirates won all nine matches by giving up no more than four games in each match.

Boonville’s No. 1 and 2 singles players Emma Neidig and Molly Amos also remained unbeaten on the season in three matches. While Neidig defeated Fallon Turner 8-1 at the No. 1 slot, Amos won just as easily by turning back Alana Allen 8-2.

Boonville’s No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 positions also dominated in their matches. At No. 3, Arjiana Webster improved to 2-1 by beating Allison Croft 8-4. At No. 4 singles, Abigail Pannell won 8-1 over Samantha Baker to go to 2-2 on the season. At No. 5 singles, Kate Schneringer defeated Kendall Brown 8-2 to improve to 2-1. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Hailey James upended Sydney Burden 8-3 to improve to 2-2 overall.

Harvey said Neidig’s movement of the ball on the court was impressive during her game.

"Emma stepped her play up to another level tonight," Harvey said. "Molly was strong with her serve during her match; she was more confident and was able to push the ball deeper into the service box. Arjiana had a tough time with placement of the ball in the beginning of her game but that was short-lived as she gathered the weakness of her opponent and began to use them to her advantage. Abigail also stepped up her game tonight with several really great shots against her opponent.

"Kate looked much better on the court tonight due to getting back into practice after her injury. We are still working on getting her to consistently have a full stroke when hitting the ball. Hailey moved much better tonight and was able to move her opponent as well. Her strategic placement of the ball helped her to secure her win."

The Lady Pirates also recorded wins in all three doubles matches, with Neidig and Amos prevailing over Turner and Allen 8-1 at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 doubles, Webster and Pannell defeated the team of Croft and Baker 8-3. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, Schneringer and James beat the team of Brown and Burden 8-1.

Harvey said overall the doubles teams worked on poaching and tracking the ball coming back across the court to gain much better net play. "This is still something we need to continue to work on to increase our doubles wins," Harvey said.

In JV action, Boonville defeated Knob Noster 2-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Lilli Hendrix and Jordyn Williamson defeated the team of Samantha Wright and Anna Stevens 8-5. The No. 2 doubles team of Emily Baker and Alexa Martin also won over the team of Stevens and Ella Finesilver 6-1. Meanwhile, in the only singles match, Ravyn Rand fell to Samantha Wright 6-0.