





The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in three straight sets against Sedalia Sacred Heart 3-25, 19-25 and 8-25 Tuesday night in Bunceton.

Bunceton volleyball coach Dustin Ray said Sacred Heart is a very strong serving team. "We struggled in the beginning of the sets to return serves and got down early,"Ray said. "These girls worked hard, and were all playing out of position due to us missing a few, so for that Iam pleased. They worked hard but we just came up short."

Bella Vaca led the Lady Dragons with four service points with three aces along with six assists. Kylee Myers finished the match with three service points, two assists, one kill and one block while Maddie Brandes added two kills on two attack attempts and two digs, Madelynn Myers with two digs, two kills, one block and one service point with one ace, Alyssa Welch with two kills, one service point, one dig and one assist and Alexia Hein with two kills and one dig.

Bunceton’s volleyball team, 0-3 on the season, will play next on Saturday, Sept. 12 in the Stover JV Tournament. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Lady Dragons will host Russellville starting at 6 p.m.