





Boonville Pirates JV football coach Seth Brimer said his team came out from the very beginning and set the tone on the defensive side of the ball Tuesday night against the Hallsville Indians at Gene Reagan field.

While holding the Indians to a single touchdown and two-point conversion, the Pirates’ offense racked up over 200 yards both rushing and passing en route to a 32-8 victory.

The win evened Boonville’s record to 1-1 on the season.

"The guys executed the scheme and plan very well," Brimer said. "We need to improve on our tackling if we want to take our game to the next level. Offensively, we started a little sluggish at times but in the second half we really started to dominate. The offensive line took control and started to drive people up front. Great team effort and a great win."

Of course it took one quarter for the Pirates to unleash their offense. After a defensive standstill in the first quarter, Boonville came out in the second quarter and hit paydirt twice to lead Hallsville 12-0. Then, after another scoreless quarter in the third, the Pirates found the end zone three more times in the fourth for their fifth touchdown of the game.

Hallsville also scored its only touchdown of the ballgame, plus two point conversion, in the fourth quarter.

As a team the Pirates were 3 of 9 passing for 15 yards. Dakota Troost completed 2 of 5 passes for 9 yards while Drew Rhorer attempted four passes and completed 1 for 6 yards.

Troost also led the rushing attack in the game with 11 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Huston Force, meanwhile, finished the game with 19 carries for 96 yards.

As for receiving yards, Force had one catch for 8 yards while Troost added one catch for 6 yards and Blake Griffin one catch for 1 yard.

On defense, Force led the team with 11 total tackles with one tackle for loss and one sack.

Trent Maxwell finished the game with seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one blocked punt. Connor Acton also had seven tackles in the game while Xavier Flippin added five tackles, Max Eckerle with four tackles and one tackle for a loss, Abram Taylor with four tackles, Zane Watring with three tackles and one interception, Gabe Brimer with three tackles and one tackle for a loss, Ross Brackman and Eli Stock each with three tackles and Rhoades Leonard and Gage Hodges with two tackles each.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will travel to Southern Boone for a conference game on Monday, Sept. 14 starting at 6 p.m.