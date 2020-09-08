





At this time last year, New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball coach Ross Dowell said his team would have folded under pressure against the Madison Panthers.

But Friday night at home on Senior Parents Night, the Lady Bulldogs held off a rally by Madison for a 5-3 victory.

The win improved New Franklin’s record to 2-2 overall.

"I thought we played well, and had timely hitting," Dowell said. "We got out of some pressure packed innings. Madison was a big hit away a couple times from going ahead of us, but the girls fought hard and wanted the win on Senior Night. Very happy with our effort."

The effort by the Lady Bulldogs was definitely there in the first inning. Although the Panthers plated one run to open up the game, it was pretty much all New Franklin for the next five innings while putting up three in the bottom half of the first and two again in the fifth to go up 5-1. Meanwhile, in the top half of the sixth, Madison rallied back with two runs to cut the lead to two at 5-3.

The Panthers never got any closer in the ballgame as New Franklin senior pitcher Alexia Sprick shut the door in the seventh for the complete game victory.

Sprick struck out six batters and gave up just three runs on five hits and three walks for the Lady Bulldogs. Buck took the loss for Madison by giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Madison 8-5, with Carly Dorson going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Abby Maupin also had two hits, both of which went for singles. Addy Salmon singled and drove in two runs while Kayce Hundley added one single and one RBI and Izy Matney and Madelyn Chaney each with one single.

For Madison, Hook had two singles and drove in one run while Greine doubled.