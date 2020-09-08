





The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team did everything right up until the bottom half of the sixth inning Friday night against the New Franklin Bulldogs.

After reeling off six unanswered runs for 3 1/2 innings, the Tigers probably felt the game was out of reach on top 6-0. But for the Bulldogs, the game was just getting started. Not only did New Franklin rally back with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth to pull to within three, they did one better by scoring three more in the sixth to tie the game at 6-all. But even that was short-lived as Pilot Grove came back one inning later with one run in the top half of the seventh for a 7-6 victory.

The win improved Pilot Grove’s record to 2-0 while New Franklin fell to 1-3.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said the Tigers strung together some base hits early on to get a six-run lead, but it didn't feel like a comfortable lead.

"All of their batters did a good job putting together quality at bats, which resulted in a higher pitch count than normal for our starter (Bailey Quint)," Vossler said. "We were happy to scratch out another run in the seventh, but could have gotten more. Even as the ball was in the air on the final play, the outcome was still in question; it was a great ballgame between to evenly matched teams."

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said he is not going to lie, it’s getting old coming up just short.

The Bulldogs have dropped three one-run game this season in four games.

"I am really proud of these boys and how they never give up," Gerding said. "Tysen (Dowell) also had a great all around game for us. We just need to stick with it and stay together. I thought a significant difference in this game was the fact we struck out 14 times compared to their seven. They put the ball in play more, especially with runners on and got a lot more production from the middle of their order. We made some great plays in the field, but they were able to apply more pressure. We just had too many unproductive at bats with runners on. Our pitching has also got to be better. We gave up too many free passes."

Dade Christy picked up the win in relief of starter Bailey Quint for Pilot Grove. Quint pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 12. Christy then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two.

For New Franklin, Keaton Eads took the loss in relief. Clayton Wilmsmeyer started the game and pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Tanner Bishop then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and issued one hit and three walks. Then, to finish the game, Eads pitched three innings and yielded one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit New Franklin 12-7, with Bo Vinson going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Dalton Reuter was 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs while Dade Christy had a single and a double, Bailey Quint two singles and one RBI, Hayden Krumm with one single and two RBIs, Hayden Sleeper with one single and one RBI and Dylan Schupp with one single.

For New Franklin, Tysen Dowell went 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI. Owen Armentrout finished the game with two singles and one RBIwhile Tanner Bishop added one double and two RBIs and Jake Marshall with one single and one RBI.