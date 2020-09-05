Austin Miller @AustinMillerKDE

Saturday

Sep 5, 2020 at 12:01 AM


High school football


Clark Co. 28, Macon 14


Macon - No stats by deadline.


Westran 36, Knox Co. 22


Knox - Conner Hayes, rushing TD, passing TD to Branson Miller.


Milan 57, Harrisburg 32


Milan - Dominic Dabney, 288 rushing yards, 4 TDs, receiving TD; Deric Doporto, 207 rushing yards, TD; Mallan Cole, 74 rushing yards, TD; Milan had 635 rushing yards and 7 TDs.


Putnam Co. 14, South Shelby 12


Putnam - Chase Tomlin, 121 rushing yards; Blaine Perkins, 73 rushing yards, TD.


Fayette 36, Scotland Co. 12


Scotland - No stats by deadline.


Pattonsburg 68, Schuyler Co. 8


Schuyler - No stats reported.


High school softball


Brashear 5, Linn Co. 4


Brashear - Hannah Grissom, 4 hits; Alexa Borgmeyer, WP, 13 Ks.


Fayette 2, Scotland Co. 1


Scotland - Jansen Alexander, RBI; Kina Billings, LP, 11 Ks.


Harrisburg 7, Schuyler Co. 2


Schuyler - No stats reported.


Green City 14, Meadville 4


Green City - Paige Pialet, WP, 7 Ks; Celeste Athon, 3 RBIs; Cyerra Ballinger, RBI; Madelyn Holloway, HR; Maddie Lunsford, RBI; Tanner Tipton, RBI.