





New Franklin senior Alexia Sprick had her A game on Thursday night in the home opener against the Jamestown Eagles.

While the Lady Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season in three games, Sprick was one of the reasons why while going 3-for-5 with two singles, one double and three RBIs. She also picked up the win in the circle with five strikeouts in five innings for a 18-8 victory.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said the girls minimized their mistakes and only had four free bases. "Alexia used her defense and threw a lot of ground balls and the infield made the most of the players," Dowell said. "We hit the ball really well. After last Saturday in the Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic our approach to play was better."

Of course Jamestown kept the game close for 2 1/2 innings while playing New Franklin to a 4-4 tie. However, in the bottom half of the third, New Franklin exploded for six runs to extend the lead to 10-4 and then outscored the Eagles 8-4 over the final two innings.

New Franklin also out-hit Jamestown 12-7, with Izy Matney and Addy Salmon each collecting a single, double and two RBIs. Abby Maupin finished the game with one single, one triple and three RBIs while Kaylen Sprick added two singles and two RBIs, Kayce Hundley with one double and one RBI and Madelyn Chaney with two RBIs.

For Jamestown, Scheperle went 2-for-2 with a single, double and two RBIs. Gina Meisenheimer also doubled while Sumner, Paulson, Sedgwick and Haldiman each had one single. Haldiman also drove in two runs while Sumner and Paulson added one RBI each.

Meisenheimer took the loss for the Lady Eagles by giving up 10 runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three batters in three innings. Haldiman pitched one inning in relief and allowed four runs on two hits and five walks while Sumner pitched 1/3 inning and gave up four runs on two hits and five walks.