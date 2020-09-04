





The Boonville Pirates soccer team played what assistant coach Alec Adair called "a complete 80 minutes" in a 3-0 loss Thursday night in its home opener against Southern Boone.

Although the Pirates have yet to score this season in 160 minutes of soccer, Adair said there was a lot of improvement throughout the middle of the field.

"We connected more positive passes, which shows they improved from the last game," Adair said. "In our formation, we were also more connected. The boys showed growth in how much they covered each other. We had a few dangerous opportunities but were just a few bounces away from getting one in the back of the net. The back line communicated effectively tonight as well. Gage Allison had an extremely solid game in goal. He was everywhere he needed to be. The boys showed a lot of grit playing against a strong Southern Boone team. We were out possessed for the entire game, but I felt we made good action when we got the ball."

Southern Boone took a 1-0 lead at the half with a goal at the 7 minute mark, and then scored two more goals at the 42 and 60 minute mark to complete the scoring.

The Eagles also dominated Boonville in shot attempts and shots on goals with 26 and 9, respectively. The Pirates finished the match with a total of five shot attempts and two shots on goal.

As for junior goalie Gage Allison, he had another busy night with 17 saves in the match.

Boonville also finished the match with a total of seven fouls while Southern Boone had only two fouls.

The Boonville Pirates soccer team, 0-2 on the season, will host Fulton on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the city soccer fields starting at 6 p.m.