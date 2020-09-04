





Boonville sophomore Zoey Lang couldn’t have played any better Thursday against Blair Oaks at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

While the Lady Pirates went into the match missing one of its varsity members, Lang’s performance didn’t go unnoticed while shooting a career-low 38 on the front nine for 3 over par.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough as Blair Oaks handed Boonville its first loss of the season by beating the Lady Pirates 178-190.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said even though the team got the loss, there were a couple of positives that came out of the match. "Zoey shot her personal best of 38, and Leah Ziegelbein shot her personal best of 49,"VanderLinden said. "Zoey was the meet medalist. At the beginning of the season, I knew the conference title would come down to Boonville, Blair Oaks or Southern Boone. I was disappointed with the loss but we competed short-handed without one of our varsity golfers."

Sydney Brandt of Blair Oaks finished second in the meet with a round of 42, followed by Elliott Hull of Blair Oaks with a score of 44 and Hannah LeGrant of Boonville and Samantha Backes of Blair Oaks with a score of 45.

VanderLinden said Lang finished the meet with two birdies, three pars and three bogeys.

LeGrant, meanwhile, had one birdie and five bogeys on the day. Leah Ziegelbein finished the meet with a score of 49 with one par and for bogeys. Julianne Bromagen shot a round of 53 with four bogeys while Rayghan Skoufos had a score of 54 with three bogeys, Alexis Schnetzler 55 with three bogeys, Carlie Daniel and Azalya Kluck each with a score of 59 with one bogey and Makenna Campbell with a score of 62 with one bogey.

After Tuesday’s triangular at California with Sacred Heart, the Lady Pirates will return home to play in the Boonville Tournament on Friday, Sept. 11 at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville starting at 9 a.m.